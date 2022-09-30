'Nude' Bella Hadid Has Dress Sprayed Onto Her on PFW Runway

Getty

These videos from the runway are truly wild

Bella Hadid walked the runway at the end of the Coperni Spring/Summer 2023 show in Paris Friday evening wearing only nude underwear.

The model was then surrounded by a group of "scientists" who sprayed her body with a liquid that turned into a dress.

Per Vogue Business, the technique was created by Fabrican -- the liquid contains cotton and other synthetic fibers. Even more wild, the solution can be removed and reused in a similar manner.

Watch the wild videos from the show below:

Bella Hadid closing Coperni ss23! They "made" a dress live on the runway! pic.twitter.com/14a6yESX3A — linda (@itgirlenergy) September 30, 2022 @itgirlenergy