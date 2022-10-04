Kelly Osbourne Reveals Sex of First Baby With Boyfriend Sid Wilson

Instagram

Her own father Ozzy Osbourne was the first to spill the beans!

Kelly Osbourne is looking forward to a blue bundle of joy!

The 37-year-old reality personality announced that she is expecting a baby boy with her boyfriend Sid Wilson while speaking to Entertainment Tonight.

According to Kelly, her father Ozzy Osbourne is so excited at the thought of his first grandson that he accidentally let the baby's sex slip before she could make the announcement.

"I mean, he's told everyone," she revealed. "....the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I'm just like, 'Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on.' But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it's a boy. It's the first—out of me and my brother, it's the first boy, so, he's like planning all these things."

The "Fashion Police" alum gushed about her helpful parents, sharing that they have been supportive "every step of the way."

"I'm really, really excited," she gushed. "And my parents have been incredible and been with me every step of the way on this journey, 'cause my boyfriend is in a band, they tour, so, he's hardly been here, so, every milestone I've kinda gone through with my dad, and he's been great, even though he sometimes says the wrong thing. I'll walk into the room and he'll go, 'Wow, you're big.' and I'm like, 'Thanks, Dad.'"

Osbourne first broke the news that she would be expecting her first child with the Slipknot musician, 45, back in the spring. At the time she posted a photo of herself holding a sonogram of her baby.

"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why," she wrote in her caption. "I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"

Kelly also opened up about her gestational diabetes diagnosis during her third trimester of pregnancy.

"I had terrible terrible, terrible heartburn, acid reflux, my feet were swelling, and I was having rapid weight gain, and I was like, 'I don't understand this, I'm not eating enough to make this add up, what's happening?''' She confessed that her symptoms had confused her and led her to believe something was wrong.

After a few tests, it turned out that Kelly had been consuming a large amount of sugar because of her gestational diabetes.

"So, I went to the doctor, and I'd already done a test and passed it, but then when I got to my third trimester, they tested me again and it turned out that I had gestational diabetes, and the whole time, I just sat there being like, 'What what did I do wrong? What am I eating that's so bad?' Because I thought I was eating relatively healthy," she continued.