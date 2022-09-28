Kelly Osbourne on Managing Pregnancy, Sobriety & Mental Health: Red Table Talk

Facebook Watch

"There is so much judgment in motherhood. Like I have chosen to stay on my medication instead of breast feeding," Kelly shares

Kelly Osbourne cohosted Red Table Talk on Wednesday, since Willow Smith was on tour.

While on the show, the expectant mother talked everything from her relationship with her parents, the father of her child, and how she balances sobriety, mental health and pregnancy.

"Coming on this show the last time helped me in my life so much, it's gonna make me cry," she shared. "Because I got honest because I got safe and from there I decided to go back to treatment and it changed my life in every way and now all my dreams are coming true. I really mean that."

Waiting for your permission to load the Facebook Video.

"You allow a safe space for someone to come in and just lay it all out and I did that and it was like therapy," Kelly continued. "It changed everything, because I was like, I wanna be the person I was on the Red Table every day and I did it."

She went on to talk about her pregnancy, sharing "I feel very blessed that this didn't happen before because I wouldn't have been able to be sober or sane. Because you can be sober and not sane. Sanity is what I am most grateful for."

"It's a struggle and some days I do not feel sane," she admitted, "but I have a whole list of people to reach out to. Like, my parents have been so incredible, that I feel forever indebted to them for how they have changed to help me and it's one of the best gifts they could have ever given me."

Kelly went on to explain how her parents have evolved as well: "They stopped trying to fix me and they stopped trying to force me into being the daughter that they thought I should be, but knew I could be, and let me become that on my own."

"I can tell you that I haven't had an argument with mom in a year and a half, which is huge," she said. "And I can have conversations with my dad where he listens and understands and acknowledges what I'm saying and how I'm feeling and gives me advice back. Not always do I love his advice. But he's taking the time, rather than getting overwhelmed by it and pushing it to the side."

Kelly then told Jada that the father of her child is Slipknot's Sid Wilson, to which Jada exclaimed, "I love Slipknot!"

"We met 23 years ago and stayed friends over the years and something changed a year ago and now we're having a baby," she explained. "It's great, because he's known my whole family, there's so much history there and I love that."

Toward the end of the episode, the cohosts and guest Hayden Panettiere were joined by a clinical psychologist, Dr. Candice Norcott, who addressed postpartum depression.

Kelly shared: "Whenever I go to the doctor, they give me something on postpartum. Because of my history with alcoholism and dependency on a chemical and depression and anxiety, the likelihood that I will suffer from postpartum depression is something like 75% more likely. So I feel really really lucky that I put a plan in place, but I don't know what to expect. It's something that is a genuine fear for me."

"There is so much judgment in motherhood," she continued. "Like I have chosen to stay on my medication instead of breast feeding and the judgment that I have received from my friends and also extended family being like, 'You're gonna miss out on that bonding period.' I'm like, 'Don't you think I know that?' But what kind of mother will I be if I start going backward, if I start being self-destructive and it's something for me that I'm learning that I can't pay attention [to other people], it has to be what's best for me, what's going to be best for my baby."