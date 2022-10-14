Lisa Rinna Flips Off Fans Who Booed Her Entrance to RHOBH Panel During Bravocon

Getty

While another fan asked Andy Cohen: "Can we get Lisa Rinna fired now?"

Though others may find a crowd of boos disheartening, Lisa Rinna is treating it as a milestone in her career.

The 59-year-old reality star returned to Bravocon in New York City for the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" panel wearing a neon tangerine two-piece suit and was met with a mixture of cheers and boos after a dramatic season.

She responded to the chorus of hecklers by flipping her middle fingers up in the air as she walked to her seat.

Rinna later reacted to getting booed and spoke to E! News to call the experience a "rite of passage."

"Everybody was really worried that I was booed and I take it as a rite of passage like a wrestler," she told the publication. "It's like wrestling. When I grew up I watched wrestling at the local armory and if you were booed you were the star!"

Lisa continued, "It's been 30 years since I've been in this business and I can't wait to call Harry Hamlin and say 'Harry I was booed!' He'll be like 'What? You were?' I'll be like 'Yeah I was.'"

When the interviewer noted Rinna's double middle fingers to the crowd she explained, "That was my reaction, classic right? What else do you do when you get booed?"

In a video posted to Instagram by Page Six, a fan could be seen asking "Real Housewives" mogul Andy Cohen, "Can we get Lisa Rinna fired now?"

Per People Magazine, panel moderator Brad Goreski asked the former soap opera actress if she and her co-stars had any regrets about season 12.

"How long do you have, Brad?" Rinna quipped. "How about when I screamed at Sutton? I mean, that was really intense. The two times I screamed at Sutton, how about that? … To see it back, I was quite horrified."

A fan then supported Lisa's candor and screamed, "Owning it!" to which she agreed, "Owning it, yes baby!"

In this season of RHOBH, Rinna has been embroiled in a few social media controversies and has faced some backlash from the show's cult-like fanbase.

Last week the TV personality reacted to co-star Kathy Hilton calling her the "biggest bully in Hollywood" after Rinna accused Hilton of spewing some pretty vile comments about both her sister Kyle Richards and the rest of the cast during a drunken rant in Aspen.

Rinna later reacted to Hilton's slam going viral on her Instagram page, and posted a photo of her as an M&M from an Academy Awards campaign the candy brand did in 2008. Her caption: "The biggest bully in Hollywood, And everyone knows it."

Cohen clearly got a laugh out of her post, as he commented, "👏👏👏👏." Erika Jayne, meanwhile, added a confused face emojj.