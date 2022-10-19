Kylie Jenner Gets Real About 'Baby Blues,' Says She 'Cried Non-Stop' for Three Weeks After Giving Birth

Hulu

"It's been really hard for me."

Kylie Jenner has opened up about going through some "baby blues" after giving birth to her second child, a son, earlier this year.

On Thursday's new episode of "The Kardashians" on Hulu, Kylie got real about her situation while speaking with sister Kendall Jenner at her office. After being asked how she and the baby -- whose name we still don't know -- were doing, Kylie said it had been "really hard for me."

"I cried non-stop all day for the first three weeks," she told her sister. "It's just the baby blues and then it kind of goes away. I had it with Stormi too. I cried for like three weeks. Like every day, to the point where I would be laying in bed and my head would hurt so bad."

In a confessional, Kylie admitted she's "not a doctor," but Googled what she was experiencing. Different from postpartum depression, "baby blues" typically involve mood swings during the first couple weeks after giving birth. "After about six weeks, I started to feel better," said Jenner, "but I definitely had a case of the blues."

She then told Kendall she was feeling better mentally and "not crying every day, so that's great." Kylie added that she didn't have "bad days with my body" but had quite a few "bad days mentally."

Saying she was ready for her "first night out" since giving birth, Kylie was then invited to join Kendall in Vegas for an 818 tequila event. Kendall was excited to have her at the event, since she was feeling anxiety about going solo and Kylie initially seemed onboard to go.

"I have to find an outfit, Kendall!" she said, adding that she wasn't quite ready to rock "a little tiny Vegas mini-dress."

"I'm just not there yet," she added. "Nothing's stopping me, I feel really good about my body. I've seen my body and I love my body and my saggy tits. I'm embracing my PP body -- post-partum -- I can't wait for my PP drink, my PP body."

In the end, however, Kylie dropped out of the trip at the last minute -- saying in a confessional, " have two kids now and it just couldn't work out."