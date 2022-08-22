Kylie Jenner Reacts to TikTok User Commenting on Her Lips

TikTok

"It's the filter but go off."

Kylie Jenner is over the critical comments on her lips.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul clapped back at a TikTok user who commented on her plumper-than-usual lips in a video she posted with her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou over the weekend.

The duo were posing to an audio of Ciara's "Favorite" and while many fans left compliments in the comment section, a few haters noted the appearance of her lips with one user writing, "The lips please" along with a grinning face with sweat emoji and a skull.

To which Kylie clapped back, "It's the filter but go off."

Kylie previously admitted to getting lip fillers in an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" in 2015.

"I have temporary lip fillers, it's just an insecurity of mine," she confessed at the time. "And it's what I wanted to do. Everyone always picks us apart. I want to admit to the lips, but people are so quick to judge me on everything, so I might have tiptoed around the truth, but I didn't lie."

Jenner attributes her passion for makeup and her success to that initial insecurity. Kylie later capitalized on her plump pout with her famous lip kits which inevitably led to her cosmetic empire and her status as the youngest self-made billionaire.

"I think my love for makeup started with my insecurity about my lips. I have really small lips and I didn't ever think about it until I had one of my first kisses and a guy said to me, 'Oh my god, you're such a good kisser but you have such small lips,'" she revealed during the KUWTK reunion episode.