Gisele Bundchen Files for Divorce from Tom Brady

Gisele Bundchen has filed for divorce from Tom Brady.

The docs were filed on Friday in Florida and Brady is not contesting the divorce.

The football legend wrote on Instagram: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage."

"We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," he shared. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

"We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration," his IG Story post continued. "Doing so is, of course painful, and difficult, like it is for so many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

While Gisele echoed his sentiments on the same platform, writing: "The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

Most of the month of October was spent finalizing distribution of assets and child custody, according to TMZ.

The two were married in 2009 and share two children, Vivian and Benjamin. Tom has a son, John Edward, from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.