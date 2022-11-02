Jennifer Lawrence Drops Out of Elizabeth Holmes Project After Seeing Amanda Seyfried's The Dropout

Getty

Lawrence had signed to star as the disgraced Theranos founder for the upcoming Adam McKay-directed film, "Bad Blood."

Hollywood has never been shy about dipping into the same well over and over again, and in the case of true crime stories, sometimes double-dipping at the same time.

That was the case when there were two projects moving forward at the same time about Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. The first of those projects starred Amanda Seyfried in the lead role and landed on Hulu as "The Dropout."

The second now faces an unexpected twist, as its lead just revealed that she's backing out of the project. Speaking with The New York Times' Kyle Buchanan, Jennifer Lawrence said that it was after seeing "The Dropout" she decided to, well, drop out.

"I thought she was terrific," Lawrence told Buchanan, per his tweet. "I was like, 'Yeah, we don't need to redo that.' She did it."

Jennifer Lawrence will no longer star as Elizabeth Holmes in Adam McKay's BAD BLOOD, she told me. She came to that conclusion after watching Amanda Seyfried play Holmes in "The Dropout": "I thought she was terrific. I was like, 'Yeah, we don't need to redo that.' She did it." — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) November 2, 2022 @kylebuchanan

"Bad Blood" is a co-production of Apple Studios and Legendary Pictures, with Adam McKay set to direct. The two had previously collaborated in the critically acclaimed "Don't Look Up." TooFab has reached out to McKay's reps for comment.

The forthcoming film is based on the rise and fall of Elzabeth Holmes, who built a multi-billion-dollar biotech company before it all fell apart as Holmes was ultimately revealed to be a fraud, as depicted in John Carreyrou's book, "Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup."

For her portrayal of Holmes in "The Dropout," which aired in March and April 2022 and also told the story of her rise and fall, Seyfried would go on to win the Emmy for Oustanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie in September.