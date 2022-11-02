Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico Got Married in Secret

Instagram

"After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day"

Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico have exchanged their vows!

Mariana Varela, 26-year-old former Miss Argentina, and Fabiola Valentín, 22-year-old former Miss Puerto Rico, revealed in a joint post to Instagram that the pair quietly tied the knot after dating in secret for two years.

The two originally met back in 2020 while participating in that year's Miss Grand International competition where they both placed in the event's top 10.

Though Varela and Valentín have frequently documented their friendship online, the couple never confirmed their relationship was romantic till now.

"After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day," they captioned a joint Instagram Reel that featured a montage of their relationship.

The video has since garnered 2.6 million views and 187,845 likes and offers followers glimpses into their many travels as well as the night they got engaged.

The night of their engagement included red and white balloons as well as a gold balloon arrangement that read "M-A-R-R-Y M-E?" in a decorated living room. The decorations also included rose petals and fairy lights that filled up their apartment.

In addition to the proposal set up, the reel included footage of Valentín sliding an engagement ring on Varela. The couple don matching cushion-cut diamond rings that are set on a pavé band.

Varela and Valentín got married at a courthouse in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Fellow MGI contestants took to the comments to congratulate the happy couple.

Abena Akuaba, winner of Miss Grand International 2020 wrote, "Omg congratulations MGI brought together a beautiful union 😍."

"W O O W! 😍 Many congratulations, I hope you have all the happiness you deserve. Long live love ❤️," Angela Yuriar, Miss Mexico Grand commented.