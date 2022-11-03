Mindy Kaling Says Fan Broke Into B.J. Novak's Car When She Was Pregnant: 'Most Genuinely Scary Situation'

Youtube

Mindy Kaling is recalling "the most genuinely scary situation I've ever been in."

During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the 43-year-old "The Sex Lives of College Girls” creator opened up about an incident that involved a stranger breaking into B.J. Novak's car while she was eight-and-a-half months pregnant.

"The most genuinely scary situation I've ever been in was when I was actually eight-and-a-half-months pregnant with [daughter Katherine,4]," Kaling explained. "I went to dinner with my friend B.J. Novak ... He parked the car and we got out of the car, I noticed there was a weird kind of guy, staring at us from the parking meter."

Though Kaling’s first instincts gave her cause for concern, some of her apprehension disappeared when the man claimed he was a fan of their show "The Office".

"When we got out, he was like, 'Hey, love you guys in The Office!'" she recalled. "Then we walked down to go to the restaurant, restaurant's closed, for whatever reason. And then we walked back to the car, and when we walk back to the car — what we think is the car — we're like, 'Oh, that's probably not it, because there's somebody sitting in the driver's seat,' and we keep walking."

When "The Mindy Project" star and Novak realized they'd walked past the car, the two went back to find that the stranger had broken in.

"We go back to the car and the guy that we had talked to by the meter had gotten into B.J.'s car, was sitting in the driver's seat and had B.J.'s laptop open and was on B.J.'s laptop," Kaling remembered her shock. "Which is so strange — he didn't try to steal his stuff."

When Kaling and Novak confronted the man, she raced to block the driver’s side door so he couldn't escape while they questioned him.

"My sense of justice was greater than my sense of wanting to live," she joked to Kimmel.

"And then B.J. went to their side, and was like, 'What did you take?'" she continued. "The guy kept looking over at the door to try to get out. I was sitting there like, 'You're not going anywhere.' Finally, B.J. got his laptop back and all of his stuff and he nodded to me, like, 'You can open the door and let him out.'"

Surprisingly enough the intruder told the pair, "You guys should be careful. Anybody could just get into your car" before exiting.