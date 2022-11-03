Nick Lachey Calls Contestant's Claim Love Is Blind Is Cutting Out Black Women 'Fair Observation'

Getty

While the Netflix dating series' co-host says he "understands where she's coming from," he's also "not sure what exactly you can do about that."

After finding love herself on Netflix's dating show "Love Is Blind," Lauren Speed-Hamilton is still tuning in for its latest season, but she's not too happy with what she's seeing.

The Season 1 contestant, who met now-husband Cameron Hamilton on the show, took to Twitter last month to say that the show is "cutting all the Black women."

"How come they are always in the trailer but not the show..." she mused. Nick Lachey, who co-hosts the show with wife Vanessa, responded to Lauren's tweet on Wednesday, calling it "a fair observation."

I don’t like how LIB be cutting all the black women. How come they are always in the trailer but not the show… 👀 — Lauren Speed (@Need4LSpeed) October 24, 2022 @Need4LSpeed

The former boy-bander and reality star told ET that he "understand where she's coming from with it," but also said that he's "not sure what exactly you can do about that."

He said the only way to combat it is to push diversity in the casting, "which they've done."

"I think that all you can do in terms of being in the show and being in the casting department is casting fairly and with great diversity I think that they've done a good job of trying to do that," said Lachey.

As for what's happening this season, Lachey said it's simply that "people gravitate to who they gravitate to."

"How it plays out, I can't really answer to that part of it other than I know it's not dictated or manipulated," he explained. "Who moves forward. It's really, truly the connections they make blindly in the pods."

Lauren, though, also noted in her initial series of tweets that she believes that it's not just about who finds those real connections, noting that some "couples that get engaged ... aren't even shown sometimes."

I know it’s slim pickings but about 85% of them couples be forced (just moving forward for entertainment purposes) anyway. Y’all could at least force some more sisters to move forward throughout the show. 🤷🏾‍♀️ — Lauren Speed (@Need4LSpeed) October 24, 2022 @Need4LSpeed

"I think they only show what they deem most entertaining," she wrote in a follow-up tweet.

"People make connections in the pods for whatever reason, and those connections are then followed through to the rest of the season," Lachey said of the show's format. "That's not something that producers or anyone else can dictate or strip or have dictated or stripped."

He cites the fact that Lauren "had never dated outside her race in her life" before connecting with Cameron on the show as proof that their social and dating format can and does work.

"These are people who are there mostly for the right reasons, trying to find love, but you never know how it's gonna play out," said Lachey. "You never know what you're gonna get."