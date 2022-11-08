From Kim Kardashian to Julia Fox & Natalia Bryant -- All the Celeb Looks from the CFDA Fashion Awards

From Grace Van Patten's relationship reveal to the Kardashian-Jenners stunning looks -- this was a fashion night to remember!
The stars aligned on the red carpet for the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City Monday night.
Kim Kardashian, whose SKIMS brand won the Innovation Award, was joined by sisters Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian. While Kylie posed with Natalia Bryant.
Rising fashionista Julia Fox, of course, flaunted her love for the "underwear as daywear" trend. While Martha Stewart was making the rounds on the internet the next day for her stunningly elegant look.
Meanwhile, Grace Van Patten started trending after her "Tell Me Lies" costar Jackson White confirmed they are dating at the CFDA Awards by sharing a series of photos, one of which showed them kissing. The duo also posed at the event while holding hands.
Fashion favorites like Janelle Monáe, Gigi Hadid, Keke Palmer, Precious Lee, Vanessa Hudgens, Lenny Kravitz and Tinashe did not disappoint -- proving it was a fashion night to be remembered.
Check out the full gallery below for all the best celeb looks from the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards.