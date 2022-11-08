From Kim Kardashian to Julia Fox & Natalia Bryant -- All the Celeb Looks from the CFDA Fashion Awards

Getty

From Grace Van Patten's relationship reveal to the Kardashian-Jenners stunning looks -- this was a fashion night to remember!

The stars aligned on the red carpet for the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City Monday night.

Rising fashionista Julia Fox, of course, flaunted her love for the "underwear as daywear" trend. While Martha Stewart was making the rounds on the internet the next day for her stunningly elegant look.

Meanwhile, Grace Van Patten started trending after her "Tell Me Lies" costar Jackson White confirmed they are dating at the CFDA Awards by sharing a series of photos, one of which showed them kissing. The duo also posed at the event while holding hands.