Billie Eilish Gushes Over Jesse Rutherford Romance As She Returns for Annual Vanity Fair Interview

Billie Eilish is back for another Vanity Fair time capsule interview, she's opening up about the past year of her life and her new romance.

On Monday, the magazine dropped its sixth annual interview with the singer, in which Eilish, 20, answers the same set of questions each year, and compares her answers to her responses in the past.

When addressing the question of whether or not she has a boyfriend, the seven-time Grammy winner said, "I feel extremely grateful for the relationship that I was in last year and I think he's f---ing so much happier now, which makes me really happy."

Eilish -- who is in a relationship with The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford -- then confirmed that she does, in fact, have a boyfriend now, and went on to gush about her relationship.

"It's really cool and I'm really excited and I'm really happy about it," she said with a smile. "I managed to get ... to a point in my life ... where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f---ing f---er alive, but pulled his ass! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me?"

"Thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone!" she quipped after the room erupted into applause. "I pulled his ass. All me. I did that s---. I locked that motherf---er down!"

When asked what makes her happy in a relationship, Eilish said, "[My] love language is just physical touch. I just need to be touching skin all the time. Touching and cuddling and hugging and anything skin related is really a big thing for me. And other than that, just like freedom, you know, I don't want to be controlled. I wanna be trusted and I wanna be able to have space and I want love and attention and equal admiration is really important."

"I just am really inspired by this person and, you know, he's inspired by me. It's really cool," she added.

Last month, Eilish confirmed her relationship with Rutherford, 31, on Instagram when she shared a photo of the two together on Halloween. The two appeared to poke fun at their age gap with their costumes as they dressed up as a baby and an old man. The couple made their red carpet debut a week later.

Meanwhile, towards the start of the Vanity Fair interview, the "Happier Than Ever" singer shared how she's "feeling," saying, "I feel hopeful and I feel happy, and I feel in a good, a good spot in my life right now."

As for the "biggest thing to happen" in her career in the past year, Eilish said, "I finally got to tour again. I accomplished and finished a full world tour -- didn't miss one date, which was really exciting. I headlined Coachella, which was so surreal and insane. I headlined Glastonbury. I got an Oscar."

During another part of the video, the "No Time to Die" singer tackled a series of questions from fans, with one person asking Eilish which year brought her the "most growth."

"I've changed more from the beginning of this year until now than I have in the last, like, five years," she replied. "I mean, honestly."

At another point during her interview, Eilish opened up about her plans for next year, including going skydiving, rescuing some horses and getting "ripped."

"I've had a very big transformation this year with my fitness lifestyle and it's been a really insane process," Eilish said. "I feel better about myself than I ever have, which makes me feel proud. I worked really hard on it. And I just want to get really f---in' buff, I just want to be buff. Yeah, so hopefully by next year, I will be ripped."