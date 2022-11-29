Try Guys React to That SNL Parody Sketch

Getty

"We never thought we were important enough to be ridiculed that way."

The Try Guys are breaking their silence on that "Saturday Night Live" parody sketch.

Back in October, the popular internet content group, known for their adventurous and light-hearted YouTube videos, were thrust into public scrutiny when their former fourth member Ned Fulmer was removed from the company following a reputed extramarital affair with a subordinate employee.

After news of the Fulmer scandal went viral, the Try Guys became a national subject of interest and "Saturday Night Live" aired a sketch that satirized the situation and how the video content trio handled the incident.

The sketch included Brendan Gleeson playing a CNN reporter who forgoed important news to devote crucial airtime to explaining the Try Guys' scandal.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, remaining members Eugene Lee Yang, Keith Habersberger and Zach Kornfeld reacted to the sketch that many fans criticized and felt minimized the serious nature of the scandal.

"Well, obviously being parodied on 'SNL' was something we didn't really ever anticipate out of our careers," Habersberger began. "We never thought we were important enough to be ridiculed that way."

When asked about their thoughts on the sketch seeming to insinuate "that you were being puritanical, that the scandal was really not that big a deal. That your buddy just had some fun," the Try Guys changed the subject by commenting on the accuracy of the variety show’s incredible costume and wig department.

"They have an amazing costume and wig department," Yang said. "The replication, I commend that absolutely."

Kornfeld joked, "Very generous how much hair they gave me. As someone who's been bald my whole life, I was thrilled."

Though the guys refrained from commenting on the actual contents of the sketch, Yang seemingly made a dig towards the comedy show. The 36-year-old Texas native stood firm in the way the group decided to handle the scandal and said he was proud the Try Guys were able to respond to workplace misconduct quickly while being transparent to their fan base.

"Sometimes, whether it's how it evolves at 'SNL' or other places that are traditional, they might not be as upfront about those things," Yang said. "I like to think that as much as people think that maybe we will mostly be remembered for the scandal, I think the public at large is mainly going to remember that our reaction was correct."