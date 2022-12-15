Shanna Moakler Shades Khloe Kardashian After Fan Comparison: 'Khloe Doesn't Even Look Like Khloe'

Instagram

The "Celebrity Big Brother" alum did not hold back when fans confused her for Khloé in a recent lingerie Instagram post.

Shanna Moakler was clearly feeling herself earlier this week when she shared a gorgeous weight-loss lingerie selfie to her Instagram page.

Shanna was feeling great, touting that she was down 20 pounds with only 10 more to reach her goal, but she was not feeling some of the responses she got -- particularly those comparing her to Khloé Kardashian.

It wasn't just a likeness fans were commenting on, though, as their comments went a little further into shade territory by hinting at some surgical assistance.

"Girl Khloé got the same face," commented on fan on Shanna's picture, two which she responded, "I think her surgery came out beautiful!"

In an attempt to clarify that she wasn't shading Khloé, after another commenter in that same thread asked if they shared the same doctor, Shanna replied, "no but I think she looks great I've consistently said this too."

Things took a shadier turn, though, when another one of the "Celebrity Big Brother" alum's followers commented, "Literally thought that was Khloé Kardashian!"

Shanna again jumped in, this time replying, "khloe doesn't even look like khloe what are you people smoking lol."

After the media picked up on these shady comments, Shanna didn't take them down. Instead, on Wednesday, she jumped back into the two-day-old post to add more context -- while standing by her claims that Khloé has had some work done.

This time, she was responding to a follower who accused her of editing her own pictures. "Make some sense before attacking people for absolutely noo reason," the follower wrote.

"I didn't attack anyone! Stop feeding into gossip rags. I'm constantly told I look like her, I look [sic] braid my hair, I look like her, I don't," Moakler replied.

"I've stated numerous times I think her transition has been beautiful. I stated a fact she looks much different now then prior to her work!!! Which is a fact. I've spoken candidly about MY own procedures. Please keep it moving," she continued. "I'm a grown ass woman and can speak candidly on MY page."

She then realized that the commenter appeared to run a Kylie Jenner stan page, and dropped another comment: "arguing with a Jenner fan page 🤦🏼‍♀️ pass my beer."

Shanna may have been trying to argue that she was throwing no shade toward "The Kardashians" star, but then there's the fact that Khloé has insisted multiple times that the only plastic surgery she's had is a nose job.

Back in June 2021, Khloé spoke about all the plastic surgery speculation during the final "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" reunion special. She explained that she lost her confidence after the show started and the public started criticizing her appearance and comparing her negatively to sisters Kim and Kourtney.

"That's when I became hard on myself because I was like, 'Oh, this is how other people perceived me,'" Khloé shared. "I became insecure because of everyone else telling me."