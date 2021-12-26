Shanna Moakler's Public Feud with Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian: A Timeline

Instagram

“My family's broken because of this family, and now my kids are alienated from each other because of another sister in this family.”

Travis Barker and ex Shanna Moakler have pretty much always had a rocky relationship, but 2021 brought many of their personal issues to the forefront. After Travis made his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian public, Shanna didn't hesitate to share how she felt. Through headline-making social media posts, Shanna shared it all — and she didn't hold back.

Here's all that went down between Travis and Shanna in 2021…

Shanna Says She's Happy For Travis...Sort Of

Shortly after Travis and Kourtney went public in February, Shanna was asked about the new relationship. While she said she was happy for Travis, she managed to fit in a diss about the Kardashian family.

"He's my friend and co-parent, and I want him to be happy and if being with her makes him happy, and she's happy, I'm happy for both of them, honestly. He can handle that Kardashian drama," Shanna told the paparazzi.

Shanna Likes A Comment Calling Kourtney a Downgrade

Shortly after Travis and Kourtney went public in February, fans flocked to Shanna's Instagram to comment on the news. The drama really began when one commenter wrote that "Travis downgraded big time" and "that broad don't got nothin' on" the model. While Shanna didn’t speak out herself, she did like the comment, leading fans to believe she agreed.

When the news made headlines, Shanna tried to clear things up, letting fans know she hadn't intended to like the comment. In the end, she simply deleted the whole thing from her page.

"A lot of times when I'm on my social media, I 'like' all the fans' comments. I didn't even know I 'liked' it until the press picked it up and it was all over the place. It was just kind of an unfortunate event, but I definitely wasn't trying to start a social media war!" Shanna explained to Us Weekly .

Shanna Posts A Meme Appearing to Shade Travis Barker

While Shanna says she wasn't trying to cause drama, she did throw some shade at Travis not long after the original comment was made. On her Instagram story, she shared a meme that read, "Stop complaining about your life. There are people out there dating your ex." The only accompanying note she left was a laughing emoji but it definitely made it sound like she wasn’t wishing Travis and Kourtney well.

Kourtney Suggests People Stop Stalking Their Ex

Kourtney got in on a little bit of the social media drama when she shared an article on Poosh about dealing with old relationships. The post, titled "How To Break The Habit Of Stalking Your Ex On Social Media" was simply shared on her Instagram Story with the caption, "Stop (social media) stalking your ex." It definitely appeared as though she wanted Shanna to check it out.

Shanna Admits Travis & Kourtney's PDA Is "Weird"

In May, Shanna was asked about Travis and Kourtney's relationship during an in depth interview. By then, Kourtney and Travis' PDA pics were all over social media — and Shanna didn't quite agree with it. While she expressed "no ill will" towards the couple, she thought their PDA was a little much.

"I'm very much over my ex. It's been a long time. However, do I think some of the PDA that he's doing with her is weird? [Yes]," Shanna told People .

However, in the same interview, Shanna said she was “genuinely happy” for the couple and that she wanted "the father of my kids to be happy and to have a partner that makes him happy…and a better father." She noted that if Travis' partner is good to her children, that’s all she really cared about.

Travis and Shanna's Children Speak Out About Their Mother

Amid the drama, Travis and Shanna's children — Landon, 18 and Alabama, 16 — took to social media to share their thoughts about their mother. While Landon said Kourtney and Travis' relationship was "true love" compared to Shanna's prior relationships, Alabama accused her mother of not fully being in her life.

"My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother's Day [because] mine didn't? I'm done keeping it a secret, reality shows," Alabama wrote on Instagram.

Shanna Says Kourtney & Travis Are "Driving A Wedge" Between Her & Her Children

Shanna’s happiness for the couple didn't seem to last long as later that month she accused the Kardashians of "driving a wedge" between her and her children. She claimed that because the family is buying luxury items for the kids and taking them on lavish trips, there was now a "severe distancing" between her and the children.

"The Kardashians are buying my kids Prada every other day…They're going on lavish trips. They're doing all these things, which is fine. I think it's nice that they're being kind to my kids. I want that for my children. I don't think it's great when they put a wedge in between their biological mother," Shanna told Us Weekly .

She also responded to Alabama's social media post, saying, "I think it's heartbreaking when your kids go public and make accusations that aren't true…What mother wants to have their child upset with them? What mother wants to hear their children say such horrible things? You know, it's just sad, but I understand they're teenagers. They're being influenced by numerous people who are very calculating, very manipulative and there's nothing I can do except just be there for them [and] love them."

Shanna Accuses The Kardashians of Destroying Her Family

Shortly after Shanna's comments about the Kardashians, she doubled down on her claims, telling paparazzi that the reality stars "destroyed" her family. Shanna, who previously accused Kim of breaking up her marriage with Travis, seemed to imply that Kourtney is the cause of her estrangement from her children. She said the "heartbreaking" situation is "every mother’s worst nightmare."

"I don't have any jealousy. I divorced for a reason…People don't break up their families for no reason at all…My family's broken because of this family, and now my kids are alienated from each other because of another sister in this family…I don't care about Travis and Kourtney in any capacity whatsoever. All I care about are my children — mending and healing my relationship with my children and moving forward. I don't even think twice about them," Shanna told TMZ .

Shanna added that while she keeps getting criticized for speaking out, she simultaneously was getting "bullied daily" by the Kardashian's fans.

Travis Seemingly Shades Shanna For Speaking Out

After Shanna's interviews, Travis seemingly shaded her for speaking out. In a cryptic tweet, he appeared to imply that he'd rather keep the drama offline.

"Silence is also an answer," Travis wrote on Twitter .

Shanna Removes Photos of Her Children From Instagram

Just when it seemed like the drama might be done, Travis and Kourtney announced their engagement, sparking some more shady internet activity. Shortly after, Shanna began wiping recent photos with her children from her Instagram, seemingly in response to their excited reactions and celebrations to their father's engagement.

But after fans began speculating about the move, Shanna took to her Instagram Story to clarify things, writing, "PSA: I haven't made a comment on anything going on in the world period. So ty to all my new found psychologist, family therapists, spiritual counselors, momsters and desperate housewives…Your unsolicited opinions from trash sites have been noted. Whatever would I do without your fortune cookie wisdom?"

Travis Covers Up His Tattoo Of Shanna's Name

After announcing his engagement, Travis made it clear things were over between him and Shanna by covering up the tattoo of her name with ink featuring a giant scorpion and Kourtney's lips. Meanwhile, Shanna got her tat removed back in May.

Shanna Disses Kourtney & Travis' Halloween Costumes

At the end of October, Kourtney and Travis coupled up for several Halloween costumes, including Alabama and Clarence from "True Romance." Over the course of their relationship, the couple have expressed their shared love for the flick, posting quotes and references from the film. However, the film also played a large role in Travis and Shanna's relationship, with the former couple using the movie as a theme for their wedding and naming their daughter after the main character.

"The movie, 'True Romance,' that I feel like they've been bonding over was the theme of our wedding. Our daughter's named after the character in the movie…I just think it's weird," Shanna previously said .