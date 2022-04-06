Shanna Moakler Reacts to Travis Barker's Surprise Vegas Wedding to Kourtney Kardashian

Getty

Shanna and Travis were married for four years from 2004 to 2008, together they share two children, Alabama, 16 and Landon, 18

Shanna Moakler is happy for her ex-husband Travis Barker after his surprise wedding to Kourtney Kardashian.

After the Grammy Awards on Sunday, TMZ reported that Barker and Kardashian had gone to a classic Las Vegas chapel to tie the knot. In a statement to People, the Celebrity Big Brother star had nothing but well wishes for the newlyweds.

"Congratulations to the happy couple," the 47-year-old said. "I wish them the best that life has to offer on their journey together."

According to TMZ, Travis and Kourtney exchanged their nuptials at One Love Wedding Chapel around 1:30 AM on Monday complete with an Elvis impersonator who officiated their wedding.

Although Moakler herself has had a history of shading her ex's new relationship, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in February, she said that despite public opinion, she was not "obsessed" with her ex.

"I think people, because of things that have happened in the press, or comments that I have made, people think that I'm really obsessed with the relationship or I'm bitter or I'm jealous, but I'm really just not," she confessed.

Shanna also expressed her support for Travis and his new relationship with Kardashian in an exclusive interview with TooFab.

"My children are my first priority and that's one thing that I think Travis and I do agree on. That's probably the only thing we agree on, but our children come first and their happiness," she noted. "As long as the Kardashians are good to my kids, that's all that matters to me as a mom. As long as they're happy, and that's the key."

Moakler's 29-year-old model boyfriend Matthew Rondeau was recently arrested for felony domestic violence following her exit from Celebrity Big Brother after posting a disturbing video to Moakler's page in which he accused her of cheating.

According to TMZ, the two got into a fight the night before and she slept elsewhere -- but when she returned to the house on Thursday, things allegedly became physical.