Christine Brown Reveals How Kody Brown Admitting He Wasn't 'Attracted' To Her Changed Everything

Getty

"It was almost like this burden got lifted."

"Sister Wives" star Christine Brown is opening up about how Kody Brown admitting he wasn't attracted to her helped her arrive at an important decision.

During an appearance on the "Reality Life With Kate Casey" podcast on Friday, the 50-year-old television personality called it "empowering" and cited the moment as one of the reasons she knew she had to leave.

"Actually, that was an empowering moment, as hard as it was," Christine admitted. "I kind of look back and I'm like, 'Ah, I can see where you weren't here and here and here and here and here and here.' But you know what, if this has been happening for this long, I'm done. It's over. I'm not going to keep pretending and I’m not going to keep doing this."

Brown said hearing Kody's comments helped her come to terms with the idea their separation was the right call. "If you really haven't been attracted to me, and if you really didn't really want a relationship with me, and you didn't really want to spend time with me … it was almost like this burden got lifted," she explained. "And I was like, 'Alright, then it's time to move on.'"

Back in a September episode of the polygamist reality show, the Brown family patriarch told Christine he "wasn't attracted" to her when he saw her on their wedding day in 1994. "I felt pressured into the marriage," he said. "I did not know better at the time."

"I didn't know that Kody didn't feel like it was a romantic connection until he said [that]," she explained she was blindsided by the 53-year-old's admission. "So, it was romantic for me. It was everything that I wanted. And he was just the coolest, bravest guy I knew. So, yeah, to me, it was [romantic]."

Christine and Kody announced they would be parting ways after 27 years of marriage in November 2021. He is still married to his other three wives: Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown.

Elsewhere in her podcast appearance, Christine shared that Janelle gave her some important advice after a particularly rough trip where she considered leaving Kody.

"I asked when we were in Vegas, and I was just done in Vegas. I remember asking her, I'm like, 'I need to leave. I need to leave. I don't even want to be married to Kody anymore. I can't,'" She recalled. "And she looked at me and she goes, 'Until you can support yourself financially by yourself, you are not going to leave.' I'm like, 'Oh, God. All right then.'"

According to Christine, Janelle had become her "best friend" over the years and praised her for her constant support.