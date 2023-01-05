Millennials Losing Their Minds Over What 45 Year Olds Looked Like In the '90s

Everett Collection

"If I wear that much beige at 45, just put me in the grave."

Millennials went into a frenzy over a viral Twitter thread that showed what adults in their mid-40s were like in the 1990s.

Last month, filmmaker Jessica Ellis shared a series of tweets about the 1995 film, "Father of the Bride Part II," pointing out how Steve Martin and Diane Keaton's characters -- who were said to be about 45 years old -- were portrayed in the film to mark the times, including the specific clothes, hair and makeup that depicted 40-something adults back in the '90s.

"Father of the Bride II," written by Nancy Meyers, centers on George (Martin) as he processes the shocking news that both his daughter Annie (Kimberly Williams-Paisley) and wife Nina (Keaton) are pregnant.

In her Twitter thread, Ellis first posted a shot of Martin and Keaton from the film, in which the latter can be seen wearing a beige sweater with a white collared shirt underneath and a strand of pearls on top, while the former -- who had white hair -- donned a suit and printed tie.

"An unbelievable thing that has changed in 30 years is that in 1995, this was supposed to be what 45 year-olds looked like," she wrote alongside the photo, "This photograph also explains why Millennials live with a sneaking suspicion we have never gotten our s--- together."

Ellis added, "The worse thing in this movie is when they say Annie and Nina are 9 months pregnant and both weigh under 130."

She went on to point out that she was referring to the ages of the characters, not the actors after many users attempted to claim they were older.

"People are being willfully annoying so to clarify: 1. The CHARACTERS are in their mid-40s, this is repeatedly established across both films," Ellis tweeted. "2. It's not Steve's hair, it is the STYLING. The 'ideal' was to be a person in old lady twinsets and pearls *by your 40s*."

As Ellis' tweets went viral, many users chimed in, sharing their hilarious reactions to the vast differences between how 45-year-olds dressed in the mid-90s to style trends today.

"If I wear that much beige at 45, just put me in the grave," a person wrote, while another user tweeted. "They would not style 45 yr old like that today! They'd put someone on a Peloton!"

Another pointed out, "Women with whom I grew up dress like that - pearls and little sweaters. It's like the country club meets realtor look. I refuse to dress like an old person or have those hairstyles."

Meanwhile, another user asked, "What if I told you our skinny jeans, Converse, and awesome t-shirt collections will be the new Old People wardrobe?" to which Ellis replied, "All the moms I know with teenage daughters share clothes."

Clothes aside, one person -- seemingly a millennial -- cracked, "I get more depressed about the absolute Mansion they have paid off."