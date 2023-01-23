Doja Cat Spent Nearly Five Hours Getting Covered in 30K Crystals For Paris Couture Week

Getty

Makeup artist Pat McGrath praised the music artist's patience as her team painstakingly applied thousands of crystals to her body.

There's no question of Doja Cat's dedication to makeup and fashion!

The 27-year-old Grammy winner kicked off Paris' Couture week with a daring red look at the Schiaparelli show on Monday.

Doja was dipped in a fiery red color from head to toe, completely coated in 30,000 red Swarovski crystals that even extended to the tips of her fingernails. Her crystal covered body matched the delicate beading of her Schiaparelli skirt that included a flowing train. The "Kiss Me More" singer also donned ruby red statement earrings that cascaded down her neck.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Like many looks from Schiaparelli's show, the "Say So" vocalist’s daring look was inspired by Dante Alighieri's "Inferno."

Doja partnered with celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath to bring the crimson vision to life. In a post to Instagram, McGrath revealed the process took nearly five hours and praised the music artist’s patience and cooperation as she and her team painstakingly applied thousands of crystals to her body.

Alongside a close-up video of Doja's couture look, the 57-year-old makeup artist called her dedication "inspiring."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Collaborating with the incomparably talented Doja Cat and Daniel Roseberry was an absolute pleasure," McGrath captioned the post. "Her patience and dedication as she sat with Team Pat McGrath and I for four hours and 58 minutes to achieve the creation, covered in over 30,000 hand-applied Swarovski crystals, was truly inspiring."