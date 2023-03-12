Brendan Fraser Wins Best Actor Oscar for The Whale

Getty

This was the first nomination and win for the actor, who got his start in the '90s.

Brendan Fraser is officially an Oscar winner!

The actor won the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his role in "The Whale" on Sunday night. It was his first win and nomination of his career.

Fraser won the award over fellow male nominees Austin Butler ("Elvis"), Colin Farrell ("The Banshees of Inisherin"), Paul Mescal ("Aftersun") and Bill Nighy ("Living").

"So this is what the multiverse looks like!" he exclaimed, before thanking director Darren Aronofsky, screenwriter Samuel D. Hunter -- who also wrote the play on which the film is adapted -- and his fellow nominees.

"Only whales can swim at the depth of the talent of Hong Chau and I stared in this business 30 years ago and things, they didn't come easily to me," he said, before acknowledging his cast and family for all their support.

Fraser has dominated the 2023 awards season, winning the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, and the Critics Choice Award for Best Actor for his role in "The Whale." He also received Golden Globes and BAFTA Awards nominations.