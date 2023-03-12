Pregnant Rihanna Stuns Performing Lift Me Up for First Time Live at Oscars

Getty

A$AP Rocky was seen cheering Rihanna on in the audience followingher emotional performance of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever song.

Rihanna brought the Dolby Theatre to tears on Sunday night as she performed her Oscar-nominated song -- "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" -- for the first time live at the 95th Academy Awards.

The emotional performance featured an introduction from film star Danai Gurira, before the pregnant singer hit the stage in a Maison Margiela Artisanal look created especially for her by John Galliano. Rihanna was dripping in diamonds from head to toe, accentuating her growing belly in the gorgeous look.

Rihanna is currently expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky, who was in the audience, cheering her on.

The soulful ballad -- which was nominated for Best Original Song -- was the lead single in the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" soundtrack and served as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who passed away after losing a battle with colon cancer in August 2020. The song features music by Rihanna, "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler, Tems and Ludwig Goransson, and lyrics by Coogler and Tems.

"Lift Me Up" was up against fellow nominees "Applause" from "Tell It Like a Woman", "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick," "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR," and "This Is a Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once." The "RRR" track wound up taking home the trophy.

In addition to Best Original Song, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" received Oscars nominations for Best Achievement in Costume Design, Makeup and Hairstyling, Visual Effects as well as Best Supporting Actress for Angela Bassett -- with Ruth E. Carter taking home Costume Design.

“Chadwick embodied the Wakandan King, T’Challa. The one chosen to uplift, to protect, to keep us safe. His legacy will live on for future generations…Thank you, King.”



Danai Gurira pays tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman at the #Oscars. https://t.co/J1mqrghZrf pic.twitter.com/0kiqBgenmh — ABC News (@ABC) March 13, 2023 @ABC

Rihanna's Oscars performance comes a month after she headlined the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, taking fans through a pulse-pounding journey through her greatest hits.

During the performance, the "Umbrella" singer debuted her baby bump and her rep soon after confirmed she was pregnant with her second child with A$AP. The couple welcomed their first baby, a boy, in May 2022.

Shortly after her return to the stage, the family of three actually made their magazine debut in British Vogue as a family of four. In a post to Instagram, Rihanna revealed she was unknowingly pregnant at the time of the shoot.