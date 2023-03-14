Law Roach Announces Retirement Due to 'Politics, the Lies and False Narratives'

Getty

He shocked Hollywood with his announcement, with Naomi Campbell commenting, "I won’t let you" and Christian Siriano adding, "Absolutely not."

Are Law Roach's days as a celebrity stylist behind him?

That's how it seems after he shared a post reading "RETIRED" to his Instagram page on Tuesday, along with a caption that more than suggested he was out of the game going forward.

My Cup is empty ... thank you to everyone who've supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I'm so grateful for you all," he wrote. "If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it's not!"

He concluded: "The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win ... I'm out. ❤️❤️❤️"

While it's unclear just how serious he is about his retirement, Roach's many famous followers, fans and collaborators were shocked by the post, flooding the comment section of the photo.

"Law I won't let you !!!! We don’t quit .. strived to hard," wrote Naomi Campbell. Added Christian Siriano: "Absolutely not." Addison Rae exclaimed "WHAT?! 😭" while Nene Leakes seemed to support the decision by writing, "Mental health is first 💜"

Jordin Sparks wrote, "Sending you all the sunshine!" as Lisa Rinna added, "Law we need you!!!! We love you!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️" Tess Holiday added, "I only worked with you once, and even though it was virtual I was absolutely blown away by your heart & grace. You are brilliant, kind, & irreplaceable. ✨1 of 1✨ whatever this storm is, we are all sending you love & strength 🖤"

Maren Morris simply left a broken heart emoji, while Holly Robinson Peete commented, "You are appreciated and celebrated! Ignore the noise!." Many of his fans were also shocked, wondering if it was an early April Fool's Day joke.

The announcement comes shortly after the stylist dressed Hailee Steinfeld, Kerry Washington, Eve Jobs, Megan Thee Stallion and, in a standout look, Hunter Schaefer for the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday night. Roach is most celebrated for his work with Zendaya, with whom he's collaborated since her Disney days. He also appeared as a judge on "America's Next Top Model" and HBO Max's "Legendary."