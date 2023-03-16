Ciara Hits Back at 'Selective Outrage' Over Revealing Vanity Fair Oscar Party Dress

Getty

The singer was one of the many who rocked a so-called "naked dress" to the Hollywood bash and joked about what she'll wear next year instead.

Ciara's got jokes when it comes to criticism of her nearly-nude look on Oscar night.

The singer definitely turned heads when she hit the red carpet on Sunday night at the Vanity Fair after-party, stepping out in a sparkly fishnet dress that showed some serious skin. The "Goodies" singer sizzled in the sheer, backless Dundas gown, under which she wore nude pasties, black thong and black velvet opera gloves.

Her husband Russell Wilson coordinated with a velvet suit jacket, black pants and dress shirt.

The 37-year-old stunner was one of many who wore so-called "naked dresses" to the A-list affair -- where stars like Hunter Schafer, Alessandra Ambrosio, Emily Ratajkowski, Becky G, Ashley Graham, Teyana Taylor, Danielle Brooks and Daisy Edgar-Jones all rocked see-through dresses on the arrivals line. Check out those looks in the gallery below.

While she wasn't alone with her daring look, a lot of online criticism found its way to Ciara -- with trolls hating on the look on her because she's a married mother of three. She, however, seemed pretty unbothered by all the talk and responded in epic fashion on TikTok Wednesday afternoon.

In a video she reportedly titled, "POV: How I'm Pulling up to Vanity Fair Next Year," Ciara was seen covered head-to-tie in a white sheet ... posing up a storm to the sound of photographers shouting her name on a red carpet.

In the caption, she added, "Selective outrage 😭"

Her fans ate the video up, with comments like, "P.E.T.T.Y 😂😂😂 I love it !!!", "Ciara reminding the masses, that she's that girl, always been that girl and will forever be THAT GIRL!" and "Ciara's Thought 'You happy now?!'😂😂😂"

Others got in the joke by adding, "A piece of your neck was showing they gone drag you for that" and "Uh uh your face showing.. 😅"