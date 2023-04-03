Texas Man Kills Alleged Truck Thief After Tracking Apple AirTags In Vehicle: Police

Getty

According to police in San Antonio, Texas, a man killed another man who allegedly stole his truck -- after tracking him down by using an Apple AirTag inside the vehicle.

The San Antonio Police Department said they received a report about a vehicle stolen from a residence last Wednesday. "Little did they know it was tagged with an Apple AirTag," spokesperson Nick Soliz told KHOU.

Instead of waiting for cops to handle the situation, however, the unnamed owner of the truck followed the tracker to a parking lot 20 miles away and, per Soliz, "tried to confront the suspect who they saw in the vehicle."

Per police, the owner reportedly said he believed the alleged thief "may have" pulled out a gun, before he then shot and killed the man. Bullet casings were found on the scene, as well as two vehicles with their windows shot out; Soliz told KSAT police believe the owner is the only person who fired shots.

The spokesman also told MySanAntonio.com that the shooter complied with police and was taken into custody for questioning. While he's not expected to face charges, the investigation is ongoing.

As of Saturday, per Fox 7 Austin, police also haven't publicly confirmed whether the suspected thief was actually armed.

"If you are to get your vehicle stolen, I know that it's frustrating, but please do not take matters into your own hands like this," Soliz warned. "It's never safe, as you can see by this incident ... "I urge the public to wait for police in this matter. Let us go with you. We have training."