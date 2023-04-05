Shania Twain Stands By CMT Awards Fashion: 'Life's Too Short to Wear Boring Clothes!'

Getty

Twain received mixed reactions on her own Instagram page after she stepped out to the show in a red wig and two head-turning looks.

If Shania Twain's fashion choices don't impress you much, too bad!

The 57-year-old country singer sizzled in two different looks this week at the CMT Awards on Sunday night, hitting the red carpet in a leg-baring Prabal Gurung Scarlet Butterfly Printed Mesh Bodysuit and matching draped skirt, Giuseppe Zanotti heels and red wig.

Inside the show itself, she rocked a glittery, vintage purple three-piece Chanel ensemble that showed off her midriff -- pairing the look with a black cowboy hat and thigh-high boots.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She definitely turned heads with both outfits -- but, unfortunately, many of her followers on Instagram weren't exactly fans of either one. On her own page, in the comment section of photos she shared from the night, she received criticism like "New Shania is ruining old Shania," "Shania is looking like she's been hanging around in Las Vegas to long," "You sold out" and "Going through her Madonna phase."

Many of the trolls also used her comments to complain about the show itself for being -- as they saw it -- too "woke" or "political," after Twain also included a photo of Kelsea Ballerini's performance alongside four "RuPaul's Drag Race" contestants in one of her roundups (above).

A lot of the hateful comments, however, were also met with fan responses rallying around both Twain and the show itself for its inclusivity.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Tuesday, Twain stood by and explained her fashion choices with another post breaking down both looks.

"For me fashion is a powerful tool that helps to convey my personality and express my creativity and other than getting to hang out with my friends for the night, it's one of my favourite things about attending award shows!" she wrote.

"Life is too short to wear boring clothes!! 😘 Thank you to the team behind my @cmt #CMTAwards looks ❤️‍🔥," she added, before crediting stylists Chris Horan and Greer Heavrin and tagging all the designers who contributed to her appearance that night.

Twain and Horan also spoke with InStyle about the looks on Tuesday, with the stylist saying her red carpet ensemble was "extremely bold but effortless." Shania, meanwhile, told the publication that, for her, "fashion is a playground and I have a lot of fun with it."

"Style and fashion are part of the country music experience for both artists and fans," she added. "For me, the creativity doesn’t stop at the music. Fashion is an extension of the whole story."