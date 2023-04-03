Kelsea Ballerini Praised for Featuring Drag Queens In 'Inclusive' CMT Performance

Getty

The performance comes after Ballerini's home state of Tennessee passed legislation restricting drag shows.

Kelsea Ballerini used her platform at the CMT Music Awards to make a statement supporting the art of drag.

During Sunday night's show in Austin, Texas -- which she co-hosted alongside Kane Brown -- Ballerini was backed by a quartet of "RuPaul's Drag Race" alums during her performance of "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)."

As she sang, Kennedy Davenport, Manila Luzon, Jan Sport and Oliva Lux joined Ballerini on stage as her backup dancers. The performance comes after Ballerini's home state of Tennessee became the first state to sign a bill into law restricting drag performances on public spaces in view of children -- though a federal judge temporarily blocked the ban on Firday hours before it was set to go into effect.

Other states have similar legislation in the works, including Texas, where the CMTs were held.

GLAAD Vice President Anthony Allen Ramos released a statement to ET about the performance, praising Ballerini for her inclusion.

"As LGBTQ rights are being questioned in Texas, Tennessee, and several Southern states, Kelsea Ballerini took to one of country music's biggest stages to display bold allyship by proudly featuring talented and beloved drag artists. Kelsea's performance at the CMT Music Awards reinforced that drag is not a threat, it's an art," said Ramos.

"New legislation that tries to silence drag performers in some Southern states is as unpopular as it is unnecessary. The CMT Music Awards also featured a performance from out singer Lily Rose, out red carpet host Cody Alan, and legendary ally Shania Twain called for country music to be 'all inclusive' in her remarks," the statement continued. "Country music stars are using their platforms to stand with the LGBTQ community and the industry is growing into an explicitly welcoming place for LGBTQ fans and talent. Other country music stars, concerts, and events should take note of CMT’s inclusion and follow suit."

The queens featured in the performance also spoke to ET, where they too praised Ballerini's inclusivity.

"Just like all these amazing country music artists, we drag queens are also artists. And we deserve a space to be ourselves, express ourselves, and create something wonderful for everyone to enjoy," shared Manila Luzon.

"Kelsea made it really clear in the rehearsal room and took even during right before the stage that she was like, 'Take up that space, you know, this is your time as well, and amplify the fact that you're here,'" added Olivia Lux. "Even the song, if you're going down, I'm going down too -- it is about the celebration of being a community. And I think that's what we did on the stage tonight. And I really hope that transcended some people as well. It felt like it did."

Jan Sport also added that it "meant so much" to take the stage alongside Ballerini.

"Any opportunity for us to share our gifts with the world is a blessing. So, it's more of us having a message to bless other people," said Sport. "It's not bad. It's all good. It's all love. It's all total liberation -- that's what the arts are all about."