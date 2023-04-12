Andy Cohen Roasts Howie Mandel Over Tom Sandoval Interview, Says He 'Didn't Do His Homework'

Bravo / YouTube

The "Watch What Happens Live" host called the comedian the "jackhole" of the day, and dragged him over his apparent lack of knowledge of "Vanderpump Rules" and the now-infamous Scandoval.

Andy Cohen is sharing his thoughts on Tom Sandoval's appearance on Howie Mandel's podcast -- and it's safe to say he wasn't impressed with the "Vanderpump Rules" choice of platform for his first post-Scandoval interview, or Mandel's preparation -- or lack thereof.

During the "Jackhole of the Day" segment on Tuesday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live," Andy dragged Mandel, noting that the comedian seemingly "didn't do his homework" on "Pump Rules" and the now-infamous Scandoval (which, of course, refers to Sandoval's cheating on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with co-star Raquel Leviss.)

"Tonight's jackhole goes to the fact that Howie Mandel apparently didn't know what he was getting himself into with his interview of Tom Sandoval today because it seems like maybe he didn't do his homework," Andy began, as the words "Jackhole of the Day" appeared on the bottom of the screen.

He then showed a clip from the podcast that featured Mandel's daughter explaining how Sandoval allegedly kissed Raquel before Scheana Shay's wedding. In response, Mandel asked, "Who is Scheana?"

After the clip ended, Andy said, "Now both Sandoval and Howie are being dragged on social media."

"Howie, you have to be careful before you take a side. Bravo fans are very passionate," he added, before concluding, "Howie, you gotta binge 'Pump Rules,' dude. You'll thank me later. And then do the interview again."

Meanwhile, Sandoval's "Vanderpump Rules" co-star Lala Kent also wondered why Sandoval chose Mandel's podcast, of all places, to be his first post-scandal interview.

"What a weird f---ing first interview," she said on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. "Like, if my team were to slide into my emails and were like, 'Lala, we've got it, your first interview, the Howie Mandel podcast,' I'd be like, 'What? That is so f---ing random. Like, the game show host? The one who fist bumps ya because he's scared of germs?'"

During his wide-ranging interview on Mandel's podcast, "Howie Mandel Does Stuff," Sandoval opened up about what allegedly went down between him and Raquel, what was going on in his relationship with Ariana when the two started hooking up and where they all stand now.

At one point, Sandoval said he broke up with Ariana on Valentine's Day, which was a few weeks before the news broke about his affair with Raquel. Sandoval claimed he told Ariana they could keep it a secret and not post anything until they could "figure out a way to navigate this" in a way that "helps us both out." Tom said she was "very upset" and "punched" him, before going into denial.

"She's like, 'I'm, like, not letting you leave me. You're gonna have to force me out of this relationship,'" he claimed. "I didn't know what to do. She was completely in denial and not accepting it."

He said the day Ariana found out about Raquel, the alleged exes "weren't in a relationship," weren't being physical with one another and "nothing was happening," period.