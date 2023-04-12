Lala Kent Lays Into Tom Sandoval Calling Out 'Good Friends' for 'Profiting' Off Scandal

YouTube/Instagram

On a podcast appearance with Howie Mandel, Tom Sandoval claimed his castmates have been asking questions so they could have "more content" for their podcasts: "You're just doing this for your own personal gain."

After a long flight and struggling with the time shift, Lala Kent jumped onto her Instagram Stories in the middle of the night on Tuesday to weigh in on her "Vanderpump Rules" costar Tom Sandoval's first post-"Scandoval" interview on Howie Mandel's podcast.

She first posted from the plane after having just seen a short clip, eagerly saying she really wanted to "go in" about it, but there were just too many people around.

Almost ten hours later, she had finally landed and gotten into her room. Unable to sleep, she admitted she'd struggled to actually watch the whole episode, wondering if it's just a lack of attention span or because she's "bored by him as a human being, Sandoval meaning."

The reality star went on to address the online chatter about Sandoval's interview, where he called out the cast for "doing podcasts, or profiting off of what's going on."

Sandoval had alluded to "really good friends" using the affair for "content," but at that point did not mention names. Lala, along with Katie Maloney, and Scheana Shay, have all talked about the cheating scandal since the story broke.

Sandoval did, however, mention Lala's name specifically when arguing that he doesn't owe anyone but Ariana Madix any further explanations or answers to any questions.

"I have no problem telling, at some point, Ariana anything she wants to know. But I'm not gonna sit there and be interrogated by Lala or Scheana, sorry, that's not happening," he said. "They're like doing a whole podcast on what's gonna happen with the dogs."

After detailing that she'd heard Sandoval had called her out for profiting off of the whole scenario, Kent said, "No I'm not. I've profited off of me saying funny s---, okay?"

She then countered her own statement a bit, continuing on to say, "And also, by the way, I've profited off of my own f---ing heartbreak, what makes you think I ain't about to profit off yours, okay?"

She then punctuated her thought by adding, "Plus, like, Ariana's fine with it."

Sandoval was caught cheating on Ariana with another "Vanderpump" co-star, Raquel Leviss. The drama is currently playing out on the show and will culminate in the already-taped reunion special, which has not yet been scheduled.

Kent also wondered why Sandoval chose Howie Mandel's podcast, of all places, to be his first post-scandal interview.

"What a weird f---ing first interview," she marveled. "Like, if my team were to slide into my emails and were like, 'Lala, we've got it, your first interview, the Howie Mandel podcast,' I'd be like, 'What? That is so f---ing random. Like, the game show host? The one who fist bumps ya because he's scared of germs?'"

A little later, she jumped back on her Stories with an NSFW anecdote about something Howie had posted that's pretty disturbing related to a friend's hindquarters and COVID-19 (we shall say no more about it here). She noted that in his post, Howie called out his friend by name, laughing that this was the guy Sandoval picked.

"Sandoval should have known right then, this guy does not have my back. He does not have my back," Lala laughed. "If he's ready and willing to throw his friend Neil under the bus like that, he don't give a damn about you. Mm-mm, he sure don't!"

In his wide-ranging interview, Sandoval emphasized that so far as he's concerned, there are only three people involved in the "Scandoval," and that's him, Ariana and Raquel. As for their friends and co-stars, Sandoval said all their chatter about the affair has been hurtful.

"People I've known for so long are taking this opportunity to bring skeletons out of the closet from 7-8 years ago," he continued. "Why would you do that? Why would you try to kick me while I'm down?"

"You're taking the past, what I did with this affair and you're erasing the last 12-15 years of our friendship?" he added before laying into them for using the whole situation for content.

"You don't want to know because you care about Ariana, you wanna know so you have more content for your podcasts. It's f---ing disgusting to me. It's so gross. Ugh, who are you?" he exclaimed. "I'm really seeing who you are for a person."