Bebe Rexha Reacts to TikTok Search Bar About Her Weight: It's 'So Upsetting'

Bebe Rexha is speaking out about the recent public interest in her weight.

Taking to her Twitter account on Sunday, the singer posted a screenshot from a TikTok video, which featured the search suggestion: "bebe rexha weight." Alongside the photo, Bebe, 33, slammed the search trend about her body, and shared that she's "always struggled" with her weight.

"Seeing that search bar is so upsetting. I'm not mad cause it's true. I did gain weight. But it just sucks. Thank you to all the people who love me no matter what," the "I'm Good" singer wrote, adding in another tweet. "I've always struggled with my weight. A bitch likes to eat."

Fans flocked to the replies to express their love and support for Bebe. Many users shared that the "Meant to Be" singer has helped them on their own journey with their body image.

YouTuber Kandee Johnson first called out TikTok for what she described as "toxic and terrible" policies regarding their video search bars. She then added, "You are perfect and beautiful Bebe! I'm sending you an extra huge hug for any, even tiny bit this upset your heart!"

"Bebe - You're beautiful just the way you are. Your size is not a factor in how great of a human you are. You inspire so many people, including myself, to love themselves the way they are. Fck the haters . WE LOVE YOU FOR YOU !!," a second fan tweeted, while another chimed in, writing, "this is heartbreaking. why does something always have to mention weight when it comes to females. i'll never understand it. we love you bee."

Meanwhile, Bebe reposted a comment from one fan, who wrote, "As long as YOU are happy then it doesnt matter!!!! Don't starve yourself and lose your happiness!!!!!!!" Alongside the tweet, the three-time Grammy-nominated artist said, "I'm working on myself everyday. Just discouraged a bit right now."

Bebe has been open about her struggles with her weight and body image in the past.

In December 2021, the "Me, Myself & I" singer shared a TikTok video in which she got candid with fans about how she wasn't feeling "good" in her body at the time.

"So it is the holidays and I know we're all supposed to be, like, merry and like, 'Yay, it's the holidays,' which I am...ish," Bebe said in the clip. "I think I am the heaviest I have ever been. I weighed myself just now, and I don't feel comfortable sharing the weight 'cause I feel embarrassed."

"It's not just about that," she continued, getting emotional. "I just feel disgusting, you know, like in my own body."

The "Home" artist added, "I haven't been posting as much because I don't feel good in my skin and when I don't feel good, I don't want to post and that's really honestly the reason I haven't been posting in the last year or so as much as I used to. I think all the body positivity that stems from me is probably a place of hurt and confusion. I don't know how to help myself anymore or how to love myself."