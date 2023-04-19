New Orleans Restaurant Offers Year of Free Pizza for Taylor Swift Tickets

Instagram/Getty

"I thought it would be funny, hoping Taylor would find out," the small business owner admitted.

Louisiana Swifties have the once in a lifetime opportunity to trade their Taylor Swift tickets.

Zander White, owner of Zee’s Pizzeria in New Orleans, is bargaining free pizza for a year in exchange for tickets to the 33-year-old "Midnights" singer's highly coveted Eras Tour.

In an interview with WGNO, the restaurateur revealed he and his wife were two of Swift's thousands of fans who weren't able to buy concert tickets.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"We'd scream if we could go," White said, explaining. "Me and my wife are big fans, and we'd love to go. I don't see a way to get tickets because they are way too expensive and too hard to get."

Back in November, millions of people flooded Ticketmaster's site attempting to purchase a seat to see the Grammy winner in her upcoming tour, which led to a major system failure due to record-high demand.

When White wasn't able to secure tickets, he decided to take a chance and put up a sign in his pizzeria that read, "Free Pizza For Swift Tix?"

"We'd do at least a year of free pizza for two Swift tickets," the small business owner said. "I thought it would be funny, hoping Taylor would find out."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Noting Swift's ability to shake off the haters, White explained why he and his wife are such big fans of the musical artist.

"Taylor just owns it really good," he noted. "She's so talented and doesn't care what people say, and just does her thing."

White and his wife would love to nab tickets to the Eras tour, but the restaurant owner claims there will be no "Bad Blood" if they don’t end up getting to go.

However, he is open to creating a Taylor Swift-themed pizza in her honor, "It would definitely have a lot of red. She loves the color red," he noted. "Pizza fit for a queen."