Justin Timberlake Confirms NSYNC Will Feature On His Upcoming Album

The NSYNC reunion continues...

It looks like millennials will be getting another *NSYNC reunion, this time on Justin Timberlake's upcoming album Everything I Thought It Was.

Timberlake replied to a TikTok user who asked the 43-year-old singer to "blink twice if *NSYNC is on a song called Paradise."

His response in the video was him pulling down his sunglasses and blinking twice before pushing them back up with a slight grin.

Adding to the confirmation, two fellow NSYNC members commented on Timberlake's video. Chris Kirkpatrick responded with side eye emoji comments and Lance Bass responded with his own video.

The comment was initially made on a video that showed Timberlake holding copies of the deluxe vinyl edition of his new album, which is set for release on March 15.

It comes after eagle-eyed fans noticed an Easter egg on one of Timberlake's Reels promoting the album.

The "Selfish" singer posted a Reel showing the pressing of the vinyl for Everything I Thought I Was -- and some blurry writing on it had some of his followers very excited.

Next to the track titled "Paradise" there was some smaller lettering that's just out of focus, appearing to be some kind of feature -- with many in the comments believing it said "*NSYNC."

"PARADISE" FEATURING WHO???????? 👀👀👀👀" wrote one follower, while the top comment guessing all the song titles assumes the feature is Justin's former boy band.

"Paradise feat *NSYNC. I’m deceased and can’t wait to hear the entire album ahhhhhh!!! ❤️❤️❤️" wrote another fan. "can we get a snippet of Paradise before 3/15 we’re dyin 😂🫠"

"All I see is that @nsync feature 😍😍😍😍🔥🔥," read another comment ... just one of many excited about the potential collaboration.

This comes after the group re-banded for a song on the Trolls World Tour soundtrack, "Better Place," following a surprise appearance together at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.