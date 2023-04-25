Travis Barker Calls Enemas the 'Secret' to Marrying 'Woman of My Dreams' Kourtney Kardashian

Getty / YouTube

"Thanks to my new signature Enema of the State collectible enema kit, I've been able to turn my dreams into reality," the Blink-182 drummer says in a hilarious new ad for Liquid Death.

Travis Barker is sharing his "secret" to finding success and love.

As shown in a hilarious new ad for Liquid Death, the Blink-182 drummer jokingly called enemas the "secret" to marrying Kourtney Kardashian and having a "successful career in music."

"What's my secret?" a seemingly nude Travis said in the clip, before his tattoo of Kourtney's eyes appears on screen. "How did I marry the woman of my dreams? How have I had such a successful career in music? I use Liquid Death Mountain Water ... in my asshole."

"Thanks to my new signature Enema of the State collectible enema kit, I've been able to turn my dreams into reality, and now you can, too," he added. "It'll be our secret."

The Enema of the State kit -- which is seemingly a reference to Blink-182's 1999 album of the same name -- includes a "custom-branded" enema bulb and a 19.2 oz can of Liquid Death water, which has been signed by Travis.

The kit costs $182, and is available now.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Travis and Liquid Death posted the ad on Instagram, and fans had a field day in the comments section, sharing funny remarks as they reacted to the clip.

"This is the most Travis has ever talked and it's about putting mountain water up his ass," a person wrote.

"But how does it feel when you use the sparkling one? 👀," a person joked, while another quipped, "It's really all the small things."

@kourtneykardash please confirm," another added.

Kourtney, for her part, has spoken about enemas in the past. According to E! News, the Poosh founder got an oil enema on an episode of the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" spinoff, "Kourtney and Kim Take New York," which aired in 2011.