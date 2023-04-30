Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish Cyrus Engaged to Prison Break's Dominic Purcell, Shows Off Ring

Instagram

"A thousand times…. YES," Tish Cyrus captions pics of her with "Prison Break" star Dominic Purcell and a spotlight on her gorgeous engagement ring, just two days after Purcell quipped on his own IG, "Punching way above my weight," in reference to their relationship.

Less than six months after going Instagram official with her boyfriend, Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell are now engaged.

The mother of Miley Cyrus confirmed her relationship with the actor in November 2022, shortly after ex Billy Ray Cyrus announced his engagement to Australian singer Firerose. She had teased the relationship as far back as July, commenting on one of his posts, "Hi Babe."

The 53-year-old British-Australian Purcell is best known for his co-lead role on the Fox hit "Prison Break" as well as his breakout supporting role on The CW's "DC's Legends of Tomorrow."

Since going public, the couple has been more visible together, with Purcell notably in attendance this past January at a party to celebrate Miley's smash hit "Flowers."

Cyrus shared the news via Instagram with a couple of pictures, one spotlighting their hands and her new engagement ring. "A thousand times…. YES ❤️ @dominicpurcell," she captioned the share.

Hers comes just two days after Purcell joked on his own Instagram page that he was "punching way above my weight" with this relationship. Cyrus commented on his post, "I love you babe ….. ❤️." He has not yet acknowledged the engagement on his page.

Two of his daughters that he shares with ex-wife Rebecca Williamson, however, were among the first to comment on Cyrus' post. Lily-Rose, 19, wrote, "Yessssssss," followed by a series of emojis, while Audrey, 22, expressed her feelings entirely in emoji: three crying and three hearts.

On her own Instagram Story, Audrey expanded her excitement, adding, "Congratulations to my Dad and @tishcyrus. Thank you for being such a wonderful couple of love. I love you both so much forever!"

Purcell's sister, Marie-Therese, was definitely feeling ready for the big day, commenting, "Can’t wait to get drunk on expensive champagne at your wedding. Happy engagement you two."