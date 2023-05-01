Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner Cause a Stir at 2023 Met Gala

Getty

The sisters stunned on the 2023 Met Gala carpet despite rumors host Anna Wintour had excluded them from this year's guest list.

The Kardashians are keeping up appearances at the 2023 Met Gala!

Despite rumors the Kardashian-Jenners were not invited to fashion’s biggest night, the royal family of reality television stunned on the carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Kim Kardashian bared it all in a Schiaparelli dress made entirely of pearls which covered her most intimate parts and wore a champagne colored silky corset bodice and bra. The skims founder finished her maximalist ensemble with a choker made of diamonds and pearls along with diamond stud earrings. The 42-year-old also fashioned herself in white sandals spotted with pearls and a matching anklet.

Kardashian finished off her outfit with a bronzy makeup look and an updo hairstyle.

Kendall Jenner equally stunned fans with her latest daring look on the carpet.

Dressed by Marc Jacobs, the 27-year-old supermodel ascended the steps of the Met wearing a black sequined wedgie bodysuit with long floor length sleeves that accentuated her legs and her booty. The ensemble also included a sparkly silver collar which she paired with black sequined knee high platform boots. Jenner also fashioned her hair in a ‘60s inspired ponytail and wore statement earrings.

On the other hand, Kylie Jenner rocked a custom Jean Paul Gaultier two-tone piece that included a spicy red colored gown with a thigh-high leg slit and an asymmetrical neckline. The ensemble also included a train that doubled as a cape with a shiny corn-flower blue lining that provided a striking contrast to her hot colored dress.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also wore her hair in a messy bun and finished off the look with satin red stilettos and diamond earrings.

The theme for this year's Costume Institute exhibition is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," dedicated to the late fashion designer. The dress code is both a simple prompt and a challenge to realize, asking guests to come dressed "in honor of Karl."

Lagerfeld headed his own eponymous brand as well as designed for Patou, Balmain, Chloé, Fendi, and Chanel.

Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and of course Vogue’s Anna Wintour are co-chairs for the star-studded gala this year. Wintour has overseen the Met Gala since 1995.