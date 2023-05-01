Rita Ora Stuns in Risque Sheer Black Gown at 2023 Met Gala

Getty

The singer flaunted her amazing figure as she stepped onto the star-studded carpet with husband Taika Waititi

Rita Ora became the talk of the internet as she arrived at the 2023 Met Gala in a jaw-dropping sheer black gown.

The 32-year-old "Body on Me" singer dazzled in a skintight dress designed by Prabal Gurung which featured floral lace appliques studded alongside black sheer panels. Black chiffon was perfectly draped over her stunning figure and hung over her shoulder to form a dramatic train.

Ora paired her look with $90K worth of Buccellati jewelry that included gold cuffs, pearl bracelets and silver chains that were studded in diamonds that hung from her nail extensions.

The musical artist completed her ensemble with a glamorous smoky eye look and wore her hair in light waves.

The Met Gala returned to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The theme for this year’s Costume Institute exhibition is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," dedicated to the late fashion designer. The dress code is both a simple prompt and a challenge to realize, asking guests to come dressed "in honor of Karl."

Lagerfeld headed his own eponymous brand as well as designed for Patou, Balmain, Chloé, Fendi, and Chanel.