Jersey Shore Recap: Angelina's Offensive Wedding Speech Takes Shape ... and It's Raunchy!

JWoww, Snooki and Deena were so confident Angelina would love their speech. If they only knew ...

Angelina Pivarnick had a meltdown at her wedding thanks to a speech given by her costars -- and on Wednesday's "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," viewers got some insight into why it was so "raunchy."

Though the wedding won't air for at least two more weeks, tonight's episode showed Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Deena Nicole Cortese meeting ahead of the rehearsal dinner to write out their speech for the reception.

Knowing Angelina's sister, the maid of honor, would give a sweet speech, they decided to take theirs in a different direction.

"All the memories I have of her are raunchy," said Jenni, after racking her brain. "I feel like we should do the raunchy stuff," added Nicole.

"There are normally schticky things you put in a speech at a wedding. And then there's off the table, you cannot talk about," Jenni continued. "And I feel like our whole relationship with Angelina is off the table and what you shouldn't talk about."

Nicole felt nothing was off-limits, saying Angelina had a "good sense of humor" and "doesn't take herself seriously."

With that, the writing began.

Though we'll have to wait for the wedding episode to see the full thing, here's what we heard them jot down:

You're like a thorn in my thigh. You are the fly to my shit. The cockroach to our shore house. You are the trash to our bag. You're the spray to our vagina. You are the dump to my island.

Believing the speech would make Angelina "crack up," Nicole said the girls are "always roasting each other and being sarcastic." She added, "She's gonna love this."

In a confessional, Jenni defended their words as well, saying it would be BS to have it any other way.

"Angelina is so over the top in life we decided that if we went up there with rainbows and unicorns, it wouldn't be authentic to Angelina," she explained. "A raunchy person needs a raunchy speech. And I feel like she's gonna get it and she's gonna laugh and f--king love it."

Well ... she didn't.

Previews for the season have highlighted Pivarnick's meltdown over her costars' words, many of which were references -- albeit crude ones -- to moments from the show's history.

At the time, TooFab learned Angelina "was upset and stormed off," before ceasing communication with her costars. It's unclear where they stand now.