Angelina Pivarnick Gets Engaged on Jersey Shore -- But JWoww's Reaction Sparks Serious Drama!

Vinny Tortorella popped the question in front of her costars after dating "officially" for a month -- but JWoww and Zack's "negativity" and remarks about the engagement left Angelina exclaiming she was "so over Jenni's big fat mouth."

On Thursday's new episode, Angelina's new boyfriend Vinny Tortorella decided to propose to his girlfriend of only a month during a cast trip to New Orleans. The proposal went down at a birthday dinner for Vinny Guadagnino, after Tortorella thanked first thanked the cast for being so welcoming to him as the trip was his first time meeting them all.

"Your friend Angelina, I love her. Since I met her, she's been my best friend and more," he then said, as he asked Pivarnick to join him at the head of the dinner table.

"Ange, I love you so much. A lot of things in life aren't guaranteed, but something I learned since I met you is loving you is going to be guaranteed for the rest of my life, [and] if there's anything beyond life," he said. "I want us to love each other through everything good, bad. I'll always have your back, you'll always have my back. I wanna grow old with you. I wanna experience everything with you. I wouldn't want to experience it with anyone else. I love you so much. I just wanted to give you something."

With that he got down on one knee and pulled out a box with a beautiful ring inside, before proclaiming, "I love you Ange and I hope that you'll marry me!" As the whole cast started screaming in shock and excitement, Pivarnick exclaimed, "100 times over, yes!"

Though almost all of them had nothing but smiles on their faces in the moment, a few costars expressed surprise over how quickly the two were moving -- especially since, just two months earlier, Pivarnick was confessing her feelings for Guadagnino. Even two weeks before the proposal, the engaged duo was telling everyone they weren't putting labels on their relationship.

Almost immediately after saying "Yes," Angelina said she started feeling "negativity" from both Jenni "JWoww" Farley and her fiance Zack.

Footage showed JWoww talking to her other half under her breath, asking, "What do you think the fans are gonna say? I don't even think he's been introduced on social media." She also started firing off questions and comments toward Angelina that the latter thought were shady.

"When are you taking out your IUD? I think she's gonna get knocked up soon. After your engagement, we're gonna get back on the stripper bus. You wanna get married on the stripper bus?" Jenni asked, referring to the dancer-filled bus they took to the dinner. "Have you even introduced him to social media yet?" she also asked, as Zack exclaimed, "We just met this guy!"

Zack also asked the two how long they had been together "officially," with Tortorella saying it had been about a month. "We've been together every day," he added, before Angelina pointed out that she knew ex-husband Chris Larangeira for six years and that didn't really work out in the end. Pivarnick definitely appeared frustrated at the dinner and was all-out fuming in a confessional.

"I'm just full on pissed off at this point, that this f---ing girl and her man question my relationship. Meanwhile, this f---er touched my ass the first time he met me and he was f---ing hitting on me when his girl was passed out on the side," she exclaimed, bringing up already settled drama from 2019. "Who is she to act weird? When you know, you know. She's one to talk. She was divorced and got engaged again to a guy she met at her own wedding!"

From there, the group went out to a club where Pauly D was DJing that evening. Everyone appeared to be in good spirits and was having a good time, with Pauly even welcoming "Vinny 2.0" to the family on the mic and announcing the pair's engagement for the packed crowd.

At that point, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino pulled Angelina aside to make sure they were cool after their own drama earlier this season. She said they were good and she appreciated his support when it came to Vinny and their engagement. She then began venting about Jenni and Zack's reactions again, exclaiming, "Are you kidding me?! If he wants to propose and I love him, who the f--- are you to judge? God can judge me!"

While everyone inside thought Angelina was flipping out on Mike again, she continued to rail against JWoww -- and told Mike not to tell anyone about her frustrations, especially Jenni. After they went back into the club, she kept getting more and more worked up, telling her now-fiance, "Sometimes in life, people are just haters no matter what you try to do. This time around, I ain't dealing with their s---."

"I'm so over it, I'm f---ing over it, bro," she continued, as the rest of the cast made their way to a sprinter van waiting for them outside. While Angelina kept fuming in the back of the club, a producer eventually came over and asked her if she was okay. "No, I'm not really okay," she responded, before putting her hand over the camera lens and saying she was "so over Jenni's big fat mouth."

Tortorella kept telling her to just "kibosh" her frustrations, which she was able to do during the cast's ride back to the hotel in the same van. Once they reached their destination, Mike -- of course -- immediately told Pauly and Vinny all about Angelina's issues with JWoww. The episode ended there, but a preview for next week showed Jenni in tears after being confronted by Angelina. It appears she's denying any shade, exclaiming, "I was never negative, one second!"