Angelina Pivarnick's New BF Drags Her from Fight on 'Initiation' Night Out with Jersey Shore Costars

After being grilled about their sex life by the cast, New Vinny gets thrown into the middle of a wild Angelina outburst.

Angelina Pivarnick's new boyfriend Vinny Tortorella made his big debut this season on "Jersey Shore Family Vacacation" -- and tonight, he found out what it's really like to experience a night out with this wild bunch.

Tortorella flew down to New Orleans to join Angelina and the cast for her divorce celebration, after her split from ex-husband Chris Larangeira. It was the first time he met her costars, who were all pretty curious about how serious things were between him and Angelina considering some of her recent behavior.

In confessionals, Vinny Guadagnino reminded viewers about her recently giving him a lap dance, as well as her online flirtations with Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's corn hole competitors. Mike, meanwhile, also noted how Angelina's said she had feelings for Guadagnino ... seemingly while she was already dating Tortorella. "This is a very weird web we weave," added Mike.

Off the bat, they all seemed to like him, with Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi saying Angelina did good. Tortorella proved he was a good sport by donning a cloak and joining the gang as they went to a cemetery for a cleansing ritual for Pivarnick in which they burned her wedding dress. During the ceremony, she said she hoped to be with "somebody that I can communicate with" going forward ... and never wants a man again "who Dutch ovens me." #CoupleGoals

"I also want to get rid of the no sex," she continued. "True love, somebody that is nice to me. I wish him the best, he's not a bad guy, he's just not for me."

Angelina and her costars all felt like there was a sense of closure after the ritual, which they followed up with a trip to a haunted mansion before grabbing a group dinner at an old church. Inside, the drinks kept flowing, as the guys started to pepper Tortorella with some questions about their relationship. Through their probing, Vinny 2.0 revealed he was attracted to Angelina's "heart" -- as well as her body -- before adding he was into light choking and his favorite sexual position is "doggystyle." Cracked Pauly D from across the table: "She's an animal lover!"

A tipsy Deena Nicole Cortese then pulled Snooki and Jenni "JWoww" Farley aside and said she wanted to give a "redemption speech," follow the disastrous one they gave at Angelina's wedding. While Jenni was triggered at the very thought of it, the two agreed.

Here's how this one went: "It's been a wild few years and wild is an understatement. But we got through it, we made it out the other end and are closer than we ever were for you. Last year has been very hard for you. You came out strong. You're a bad ass bitch. Angelina, you are the spicy to my margarita. You're the dirty to our martini. You're the hot to our mess. You're the pepperoni to our pizza. We love you Angelina."

Pivarnick was thrilled this time around, while Deena then warned Tortorella "we're a lot."

They then proved just how true that was as Deena, Snooki, Angelina and Vinny 2.0 kept the party going at a nearby bar. There was bottle service, shots and a lot of PDA from the new couple. "Wow, alright, she went from no sex to doing sex in public, crazy!" exclaimed Deena, before they all started falling to the floor.

"The Meatballs are very, very drunk right now. I think we should go before somebody actually gets hurt," Angelina said in a confessional, before they all made their way out onto the streets of the French Quarter. Outside the bar, both Snooki and Deena jumped into a pedicab -- which pulled away just as Angelina tried to join them. She was livid.

"I almost got killed! He's a jerkoff. People are psychotic. What an ass----," she began shouting, before confronting the cyclist when he dropped her two costars off after the ride. "I hope you didn't pay for that. You almost killed me! Bro, you're a f---ing clown bro, you're a clown. You're a p---y!" she continued to shout.

Throughout her outburst, Tortorella was seen staring directly into the camera, almost confused as to what he should do. He then started leading her away from the pedicab driver, before physically picking her up and removing her from the situation before it escalated further. As he brought her to their van, she continued to scream behind them ... while Snooki and Deena called her a "buzzkill" and commented on how Vinny was seeing a different side of Angelina.

It doesn't seem like it bothered him too much though, as a preview for next week shows him talking to a producer about wanting to propose to Pivarnick.