Sammi Sweetheart and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Return to Jersey Shore In Explosive Footage

Despite Sammi saying she's "still the sweetest bitch you'll ever meet," it doesn't take long for serious tensions to erupt amongst the group.

After more than a 10-year reality TV hiatus, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is coming back to "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" -- and MTV just dropped the first footage of her return!

Following Thursday's season finale, a promo for the next season of the show teased not only Sammi reuniting with her former roommates, but Ronnie Ortiz-Magro also contemplating a comeback. He had been mostly absent from the series after seeking treatment for mental health issues in 2021, but has appeared on the show twice since -- once solo and once with Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino.

The new footage first showed Ronnie, who is seen once again only speaking with Mike about his desire to return. "I'm ready to come back," he tells him, "I feel good bro."

Mike still expressed concern about how the rest of "the squad" would react to the news, adding that it's "not my job to tell your story." Sorrentino previously told him he had to make amends to them all one-on-one when Ron appeared on the show in 2022 -- stay tuned to see if that happens. It should be noted he does not appear in any scenes with his ex-girlfriend, Sammi, in the footage.

As for Giancola's return, she shows up to a group getaway with Angelina Pivarnick ... who apparently reached out to her over DM for something.

"Holy s---. Oh my god!" exclaims Mike upon seeing her enter their rental, as everyone else's face drops in shock. "Hey guys, sorry I'm late!" she tells them all, as Pauly D shouts, "What the f---?!?"

The footage also shows her getting into it with someone, shouting, "Why are you being messy, coming for me now? Can you let me f---ing talk?!? You talk so much! Just shut up! Hold on, don't make it messier!"

Overall, it looks like a pretty chaotic getaway -- as Snooki also exclaims how much she doesn't want to be there and Deena shouts, "I need to go home!" before seemingly making a run for it from production. The footage ends with Sammi repeating her infamous catchphrase: "I am still the sweetest bitch you'll ever meet."