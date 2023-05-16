Man Claims Dog Was Driving to Avoid DUI, Say Colorado Police

During the traffic stop he "attempted to switch places with his dog who was in the passenger seat," cops in Springfield say ... and no, it was not Homer Simpson
Police in Colorado say they are not charging a dog for speeding, despite what his owner may have claimed.
Local authorities in Springfield say an unnamed driver was pulled over for going 52 mph in a 30 mph zone when during the traffic stop he "attempted to switch places with his dog who was in the passenger seat."
"The male party then exited the passenger side of the vehicle and claimed he was not driving," cops said in a Facebook post. "The male party showed clear signs of intoxication and when asked about his alcohol consumption the male party ran from the Officer."
However, he did not make it far as the local PD said he was apprehended within 20 yards of the vehicle.
"It was discovered that the male was driving from Las Animas to Pueblo and got lost in Springfield," the Facebook post continued. "The male party was also found to have two active warrants for his arrest out of Pueblo."
The unnamed suspect was booked into the Baca County Jail and was charged with "Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, Driving while ability impaired, driving under suspension, speeding 20-24 over, and resisting arrest."
The Springfield Police Department made sure to note that the dog was not only now under the care of an "acquaintance of the driver" but was also only given a "warning" and was not charged in the incident.
They further noted, "all parties involved are innocent until proven guilty. This is an ongoing investigation and these are the facts as they are known at this time."