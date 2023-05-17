Alfonso Ribeiro Details Daughter's Recovery After Doctors 'Had to Scalpel Off All the Skin' Following Accident

Instagram

Before her accident and subsequent "emergency surgery," Ribeiro says his wife told the whole family, "I have a feeling my daughter is going to the ER this week. Do not let her do anything that she can get hurt doing.'"

Alfonso Ribeiro's daughter Ava has "a long process" of recovery ahead of her, after a scooter accident before her fourth birthday sent her to the emergency room last week.

The "Dancing with the Stars" host appeared on "Live with Kelly and Mark" on Tuesday and opened up about how this happened to his daughter after first sharing she had been injured on Instagram last week.

"Unfortunately, my daughter got injured and had to have emergency surgery," the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" alum said. "So, it was a very stressful weekend. She fell and had basically road rash on her face and arm, and so they had to scalpel off all the skin."

He went on to claim that his wife Angela -- with whom he shares three of his four children -- had more than a passing premonition something bad was going to happen to Ava shortly before it happened.

"The hard part of it is that my wife really listens to her intuitions and she actually on Thursday bought everyone into the kitchen and told everyone, 'I have a feeling my daughter is going to the ER this week. Do not let her do anything that she can get hurt doing,'" he recalled. "That obviously wasn't listened to. And so my nanny was running back into the house to get pads and stuff and [Ava] went on a little sit-down scooter anyway."

Ribeiro said his other half has been "psychic" for "most of her life" and "very rarely gets things wrong and sees things coming." He added, "You don't always listen to that feeling, and I think that all mothers have that beautiful intuition."

Ribeiro first revealed Ava's injuries last Thursday, but didn't share what caused them at the time.

"Not the kind of day you want the day before turning 4. Just want to give a heartfelt thank you to @kareskinmd for the emergency service and procedure to help lessen the likelihood of scaring," he wrote on Instagram. "So proud of how brave my baby girl was during the surgery."

On Sunday, he then shared more photos of her celebrating her fourth birthday following her accident.

"Happy Birthday to my sweet Ava Sue. As some of you know Ava had a very difficult week. I'm so proud of how well she handled everything," he captioned the pictures from her party. "She's so brave strong and creative. I love everything about my little girl."

"On a side note I'm forever grateful to [wife Angela] for being so amazing during this time," he concluded. "Long nights with a little girl in pain and having to apply medication every few hours. My two [heroes]."