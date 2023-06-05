Woman Holding Infant Saved from Masked Man with Fake Pistol by Local Heroes, Police Say

Plymouth Police Department

One local hero "lined him up for a good old fashioned football tackle" police say of the incident ... and this wasn't the first time the good Samaritan had tackled a suspect in their town

Three local heroes intervened when a woman holding her infant child was attacked by her husband in an attempted kidnapping, Massachusetts authorities say.

The Plymouth police department revealed the incident took place on Friday morning around 9AM local time.

The suspect and victims' names have not been released to the public.

The local PD's news release, posted to Facebook, held plenty of surprises throughout as it detailed the heroic efforts of three good Samaritans.

Police said the 39-year-old suspect had "violated a restraining order by showing up at his estranged wife's residence."

The statement went on to describe him "possessing a face mask and handcuffs" as he "tried to kidnap her by picking her up and grabbing her by the head and neck while she was holding one of their children."

The child in her arms was an infant, Plymouth Police Capt. Jason Higgins told WCVB.

Police said she was "able to scream and this got the attention of Jamie Costa, a lifelong Plymouth resident, Blue Eagle, and former Corrections Officer."

The department said at first Costa attempted to verbally scare the suspect off before he "lined him up for a good old fashioned football tackle. As he did this, the man pulled a handgun from his waistband."

However, two siblings -- Jeffrey "Chili" Williams, and David Williams -- were working nearby and heard the screams.

One of the two brothers had a license to carry a firearm and pulled his weapon while the other brother assisted Costa in restraining the suspect.

"The three Samaritans held the struggling man until Officer Bobby Hackett arrived at the hectic scene," the news release said. "Officer Hackett was quickly able to figure out what happened and placed the male in custody."

The unnamed suspect was charged with assault and battery on a family member, kidnapping, violation of a restraining order, assault with a dangerous weapon, and reckless endangerment of a child.

"Two replica firearms were taken from the man, as well as a stiletto knife," the PD added. (Replica pistols pictured at top.)

Plymouth police also commended the responding officer on correctly reading the situation and apprehending the suspect "where a struggle was taking place and a man was being held at gunpoint."

Plymouth resident Jamie Costa received a Certificate of Recognition from the Plymouth Police Department for assisting officers apprehend a suspect, pictured here with Chief Botieri along with Lt. Jason Higgins and Capt. Kevin Manuel pic.twitter.com/rIwpYArZgk — Plymouth Police Dept (@Plymouth_Police) July 2, 2019 @Plymouth_Police

They also highlighted that Jamie Costa had already been recognized by the Department for a previous act of bravery -- and in fact was the last civilian to receive the honor (see tweet above).