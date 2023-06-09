Bryan Cranston Breaking Bad Retirement Comments

Getty

"I wanted to set the record straight," wrote Cranston.

Bryan Cranston is letting fans know that he's not retiring, just taking a break.

The "Breaking Bad" actor is backtracking on a statement he made in an interview with GQ, where the actor spoke of his retirement plans.

"Some news came out that wasn’t entirely clear…even to me," he wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. "So I wanted to set the record straight."

"I am not retiring," he clarified.

"What I am going to do is hit the pause button for a year after I reach my 70th birthday in 2026," said Cranston. "I’m not even sure what 'pausing' means entirely, but at this moment, I think it means that by taking a year off."

The actor's plans for his break, however, didn't change much from the idyllic time abroad he detailed before.

"First, it will allow me to spend time with Robin (my beautiful wife of 34 years now) in a way that I haven’t been able to in the last 25 years," he continued. "Not as a wife of a celebrity, but as a loving married couple entering into - well, let’s be honest, our latter years, with new hopes and goals and experiences."

Cranston also credited this break to "reset" his career.

"I’ve had such an unbelievable ride for over two decades," wrote Cranston, now 67. "I could not be more grateful and thankful for such opportunities. That said, I feel as though I’m beginning to run out of fresh ideas in how to play characters that I’m being offered. So exploring a more expanded life experience will give me the chance to replenish my soul and prepare for whatever roles I may be afforded in a more authentic way."

Cranston also noted that he will step back from social media, "step off the hamster wheel of business," and read some classic literature that he hasn't yet explored. To finish off, he shared his love for his current projects.

"I never take my good fortune for granted," he concluded. "I am blessed, and man, do I know it. I wish all of you well…and I’ll see you down the road."