All The Stars Who Have Left Selling Sunset

Getty

The sixth season of "Selling Sunset" just debuted last month, and fans may notice that there are a few faces missing from the cast. It turns out that some of the series' biggest stars have decided to walk away from the show -- and one star's role has been significantly cut back. While some of these ladies' decision to leave was career-motivated, others were a little bit more personal.

Find out why these "Selling Sunset" stars left the show…

Christine Quinn has become one of the biggest stars of "Selling Sunset" but decided to depart the series ahead of Season 6. She explained that she felt it was time to leave after founding real estate brokerage RealOpen with her husband, Christian Dumontet. Christine added that Jason Oppenheim was well aware of her plans to part ways with the company, so it should have been no surprise to him.

"I terminated my contract when the brokerage launched. I had to make a business decision that was for me, so I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage," Christine told People.

She continued, "Jason knew. I told him. Him and I had had conversations a year prior. I told him I was doing my own thing…I think they thought I was bluffing; I don't think they actually thought I was working on a company, I don't know. But I told them for a year that I was working on this. Everyone knows. Jason and I, we have a really good understanding. I told him, 'This comes from a career move. I have to do my own thing.' So that's why I made the company."

2. Vanessa Villela

After starring on Season 4 and 5 of "Selling Sunset," Vanessa Villela parted ways with the series. She explained that there were "definitely no hard feelings" and it was "a mutual decision," influenced by her move to The Agency, one of The Oppenheim Group's competitors.

"I am super excited to be back at The Agency. It's where my career started so it feels extremely good to be back. It feels like home," she told People. "I came back because I'm very serious about where I want my real estate career to go. I know that this is where I have to be to succeed in real estate. It felt right, I always missed them. I feel in my heart it's where I belong. The minute I walked in, everyone welcomed me so beautifully."

The Agency happens to be featured on Netflix’s "Buying Beverly Hills," so while Vanessa has left "Selling Sunset," it might not be the end of her reality TV career.

3. Maya Vander

As an original star of "Selling Sunset," Maya Vander decided to depart the show after Season 5 wrapped. She explained that the difficult decision came shortly after suffering a miscarriage, which left her with a desire to spend more time at home with her family. Maya also shared that she wanted to focus on her new real estate group.

"So…I'm very proud of my Selling Sunset family for getting two more seasons and hopefully Emmy nomination. I decided not to go on with the show and it was not an easy decision! Being part of such a successful hit is absolutely amazing and I am so grateful for!!” she wrote in an Instagram story at the time.

She continued, "The last few months were not easy. Losing a baby at 38 weeks following a miscarriage is just too much to handle. I just want to be home with my husband and beautiful kids who I absolutely adore. Focusing on growing my Maya Vander Group and joining Compass is the right decision for me to move forward."

4. Davina Potratz

Davina Potratz was a cast member on "Selling Sunset" from Seasons 2 to 5 but over the course of the past few years, fans have noticed that she hasn't been featured on the show nearly as much in the past. While she hasn't completely left the show, it appears she's no longer a main cast member. Davina hasn't spoken out about her position on the show, but when a fan questioned her why her personality wasn't showcased on the series, she replied, "Ask the producers!"