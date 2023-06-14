Vanderpump Rules Alum Stassi Schroeder Addresses Online Hate Over Tom Sandoval's 'Disgusting' Behavior

Getty

Despite her dislike of Sandoval and her opinions on his cheating scandal, the reality star -- who was fired from "Vanderpump Rules" in 2020 -- said spewing online hate is "like emotionally beheading people."

"Vanderpump Rules" alum Stassi Shroeder is sharing her thoughts on the "online vitriol" her former co-star Tom Sandoval has received following his cheating scandal.

During an appearance on Wednesday's episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the reality star expressed that she doesn't think it's right for trolls to spew hate on social media, even towards someone like Sandoval, whom she isn't the biggest fan of, and called his behavior "disgusting."

"I've been in a position where I've received so much hate before. I don't like where we're at, like, in society where, like, that's how we punish people," Stassi told "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper.

"It's like emotionally beheading people," she continued, later adding, "Who's to decide what the punishment should be? Like, who makes someone the authority on that? What makes this person on their computer the authority on what they think is enough hate for him to receive? I don't get down with that. I really, I don't like it."

As "Vanderpump Rules" fans already know, the 34-year-old was among the few cast members fired from the Bravo series in 2020 over racist behavior. She later apologized.

Meanwhile, Sandoval seemingly has become one of the most disliked men on reality television after news broke in March that he had a months-long secret affair with co-star Raquel Leviss, and had been cheating on his girlfriend of nearly 10 years, Ariana Madix.

"Do I like Tom Sandoval? No. Do I think what he did is disgusting and -- like, f--- him!" Stassi continued. "But, like, see now I feel like I'm even adding to it. Like, the online vitriol."

"Let's just like, not do that as a group of people. Let's just not," she added. "At some point, that is how people become incredibly depressed and then suicidal."

Stassi went on to share her thoughts on not being on the show when Scandoval was going down on "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10, explaining why she wished she could have been there.

When asked if she "ever like[d] Sandoval, Stassi admitted, "No! No, and he never liked me."

"Not being on this last season, it's like my talents were wasted," she said with a laugh. "This was when I really could have really just like given it to him and been like, 'I always knew!'"

While Cooper noted she felt like Sandoval has "always been a slimeball," Stassi shared she found that he was "always so beloved," but she didn't understand why.

"I would even say to my producers, I'm like, 'When is he going to get the edit that like I feel like the rest of us see?'" she recalled. "Why does he keep like getting away with being just this dude who just wants to like, 'Give people things and help people out, man.' That's not what I'm seeing. I'm seeing somebody who's constantly blaming others for things and dredging things up from the past, and like, just deflecting constantly. If the rest of us look bad, then he looks good. And I've always felt that way."

"The fact that I'm not on it this season -- it's like, f---, you know?"

Stassi -- who is expecting her second child with husband Beau Clark -- also revealed whether or not she would ever return to reality TV, and the two cast members she's still close with.

See what she said in the full episode, below.