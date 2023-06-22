Alyson Stoner Says They Were Fired from Kids Show After Coming Out Due to Discrimination

Getty

Former Disney Channel star Alyson Stoner, who first came out as pansexual in 2018, was warned by her managers that coming out could impact "people's perceptions," as well as their "hireability."

Alyson Stoner made a bold decision in 2018 when they penned an essay for Teen Vogue where they opened up about falling in love with a woman and revealed themselves as pansexual.

In a new interview on the "I'm Literally Screaming with Spencewuah" podcast, covered by E! News and shared to Stoner's TikTok, they talked about the internal conflict at the time they decided to do this, the cautions, and apparent consequences.

Stoner shared that their managers, who were Christians, were "very loving and supportive and helpful" when she came with this notion of coming out and be their true, authentic selves publicly. But they also shared their concerns about how it could impact Stoner's career.

According to Stoner, the managers helped them to see the risks in coming out in this way, that "it could affect not only perceptions but also, like, hireability for jobs."

The former Disney Channel star then claimed that this is exactly what happened, noting, "I did end up getting fired from a children's show." They did not specify which show.

Even more remarkably -- or perhaps not, considering the spate of recent anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation, including banning drag queens from reading books to children -- Stoner said they were fired because "they felt that I was unsafe, now that they knew I was queer, to be around kids."

"So, there was definitely discrimination there," Stoner continued, "but the beauty far outweighs the hate comments and death threats."

Stoner was a mainstay of children's television after making their debut dancing in Missy Elliott's "Work It" music video back in 2002. From there, they went on to host "Mike's Super Short Show" and feature in shows like "Drake & Josh," "That's So Raven," "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody," "Phineas and Ferb," "Cheaper by the Dozen," and "Camp Rock."