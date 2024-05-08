Cruise Ship Worker Accused of Stabbing 3 Passengers with Scissors After 'Exhibiting Unusual Behavior'

Getty

The South African man -- who was arrested by the FBI -- allegedly "grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed the woman multiple times in the arm, hand and face."

A cruise ship employee has been accused of stabbing three passengers on board a vessel bound for Alaska.

Ntando Sogoni, who is from South Africa, was arrested by the FBI on criminal charges after he allegedly attacked three people with medical scissors, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Alaska.

Per court docs, Sogoni was working on the vessel when his other workers saw him attempting to release a lifeboat. After they contacted security, he was escorted to the ship's medical center, where he allegedly "attacked" multiple people.

"Upon arrival, Sogoni physically attacked a security guard and a male nurse inside an examination room and proceeded to enter another examination room where a woman, who is a U.S. citizen, was being examined," the U.S. Attorney's Office wrote in the press release. "He grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed the woman multiple times in the arm, hand and face. He also stabbed two security guards who intervened -- one in the head and one in the back and shoulders."

He was then detained and held in the ship's jail, before he was arrested by the FBI.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Sogoni has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon within maritime and territorial jurisdiction. If he's found guilty, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count.

"A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors," the press release noted.

In an affidavit from FBI Special Agent Matthew Judy obtained by NBC News, Sogoni had just recently been hired and boarded the Norweigan Encore in Seattle on May 5. The vessel set sail that Sunday for a weeklong cruise in several ports in Alaska and British Columbia.

Norwegian Cruise Line addressed the alleged incident in a statement shared with PEOPLE, telling the outlet they will "assist the relevant authorities in the ongoing investigation."

"On May 6, 2024, a newly employed crew member was observed exhibiting unusual and irrational behavior," the company said. "The ship's security team escorted the crew member to the medical center for evaluation and assessment, where he became violent without provocation, attacking two other crew members and a guest. The security team quickly detained him, and the onboard medical staff treated those involved for non-life-threatening injuries."

"The relevant law enforcement authorities were immediately contacted and took custody of the crew member once the ship arrived in Juneau, Alaska," it continued. "We condemn violent behavior of this nature and are committed to the safety and security of all crew members and guests on our ships. We commend the onboard security team for their brave actions."