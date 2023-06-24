Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Bare Baby Bump in New Bikini Photos

Instagram

The pregnant reality star announced last week that she and husband Travis Barker were expecting their first child together, which will mark her fourth overall.

Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her pregnancy body!

On Friday, The Kardashians star -- who is expecting her first child with Travis Barker -- shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, including a mirror selfie that featured Kourtney flaunting her growing baby bump while wearing a green, string bikini (see below).

"sweet summer 🥝🥑🍐🥭," the Poosh founder captioned her post, which also included photos of her a few of her kids playing in a pool.

Kourtney, 44, also posted another bikini mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories, in which her bare belly was on full display.

The reality star announced at a Blink-182 concert last week that she and Travis, 47, were expecting their first child together.

While watching Travis' band last Friday, Kourtney held up a white sign that read: "Travis I'm Pregnant."

The soon-to-be mom of four smiled and jumped in excitement as she revealed the news while the crowd cheered. After Travis saw the sign, the drummer came off stage and ran to Kourtney. The couple embraced and shared a kiss.

For those who don't know, the creative way Kourtney announced her pregnancy was actually an homage to the music video for the Blink-182 hit, "All The Small Things."

You can check out all the details of the big announcement, as well as more behind-the-scenes moments, right here.

This marks the seventh addition to her and Travis' large shared family. Kourtney shares three with Scott Disick -- Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8 -- while Travis shares Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, as well as stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

A couple of days after Kourtney revealed the exciting news of her pregnancy, she gave fans a first look at her baby bump, sharing a series of photos on Instagram.

The pics seemed to be taken around the same time as the announcement video, as Kourtney was sporting the same semi-sheer bodysuit and in one of them, she appeared to be working on the sign. Others featured Travis kissing her bump and even appearing to drum on it.

"Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan," Kourtney captioned the post, below.