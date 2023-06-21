Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kourtney's Anger As Feud Escalates: 'She's Such a Hater'

Hulu

As Kourtney continues to complain about Kim "copying" her wedding vibes for a business deal, Kim accuses her sister of stealing from her first.

The Kardashians is really milking the tension between Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, who didn't share any scenes together as the feud between them continued to simmer on this week's new episode.

ICYMI: Kourtney made it clear last week she felt Kim's collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana stepped on the toes of her recent wedding celebrations, during which she wore curated looks from the brand's vault. She also believed the partnership spoke to a larger issue she had with Kim, who she felt doesn't prioritize family over business deals.

While Kim, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner went to Milan for Kim's big D&G runway show moment, Kourtney stayed home, drawing a line in the sand by saying she didn't feel comfortable supporting the endeavor. She made her frustrations known over text, to which Kim apparently didn't respond. The new hour highlighted the runway show, before Kourtney continued to vent to her stylist Dani Michelle about her feelings.

"I didn't watch the Dolce show but I saw photos and I saw it was like the '90s as their theme," she began, before pointing out how she "insisted" on also having '90s D&G as the theme for her wedding. Dani, she also pointed out, dove into the D&G vaults to curate specific looks for herself and her sisters ... some of which popped up on Kim's runway as well.

"It's just weird," she said, adding that she hadn't spoken with Kim because she still wanted her sister to have her moment to shine. "Now that I'm seeing it, I was really never told the concept that it was like '90s. It just feels like she took the mood board we sent my family ... she's putting out all these vibes from my wedding with looks we so carefully curated and then putting it into the fashion show."

As Kim explained on a previous episode, she was initially approached to do a SKIMS collab with the fashion house, but that went out the window when her brand couldn't turn the looks around fast enough for the runway show. In the end, D&G reinterpreted vintage looks Kim hand-selected from the '90s and 2000s for a new campaign ... but Kim didn't keep Kourtney updated on the deviations from the original plan.

"That was a lot of work going deeper and making those final selects and curating," said Dani, who asked whether Kourtney would bring up her issues to the designers as well.

"Maybe not. I think I did think it was more of a personal relationship, which is why I ended up doing my whole wedding with them but I feel like it's also a brand. I can't really expect as much from them as I can my sister," she explained, before shifting her focus to Kris. "I'm sure my mom did the deal, I think it's bizarre she wouldn't mention it to me. It's four months after my wedding. This had to be planned and being worked on for months to get this big production done."

In Milan, Kourt's beef came up during a post-runway show dinner.

"She got so mad. She said, 'You're trying to copy me.' She always tries to hate on the side. She's such a hater," said Kim -- while Khloe said sometimes you just have to "let someone pout in the corner."

"You don't entertain it and you move on, you don't get jealous of your family," added Khloe.

In a confessional, Kim said that "knowing Kourtney is mad just kills my vibe," saying she just wanted her sister to be "happy" for her after such a career milestone. "This is too big of a moment to not be proud," she added.

Days after they got back to California from Milan, Kim revealed she still hadn't spoken with Kourtney about the ordeal. Khloe had, telling her sister that Kourt felt "you stole her thunder" and wondered "why can't she have something for herself?"

"She actually called me crying," Khloe continued. "She feels like her wedding moment was taken away from her and she feels like there's no loyalty in this family and everyone wants what the other person has."

Kim said she understood the issues, before calling mutual friend Simon Huck to get a better read on the situation from Kourtney's POV. He said he didn't think Kourtney had any plan to actually speak with Kim about her frustrations, feeling that if they talked about it there wouldn't be any resolution. He added that her biggest beef was finding out about what was actually in the runway show "after the fact."

Though Kim said she "shouldn't have to ask for permission" to do anything, she also pointed out that she didn't think Kourtney knew how "mindful" she was being with all her choices behind the scenes. She explained, again, that she purposefully tried to avoid looks Kourtney wore during her wedding celebrations -- but added that one of the looks, a mini with an image of the Virgin Mary on it, Kim had actually worn first years prior.

"Some of the looks she ended up with at her wedding I wore before," she added in a confessional. "She wore that as her bridal thing with the black veil, the same outfit I already own."

After she went on to say that she nixed having black veils in the runway show, Khloe said this was all "information [Kourtney's] not aware of" that would maybe "make her feel better" after hearing about it. Khloe also warned Kim that any conversation between them could "get ugly quickly" if Kim wasn't going at it from a place of zen. "I already see it boiling inside of you. It's not a dick measuring contest," she added.

The episode ended there, with a preview for next week showing the two actually sitting down face to face to hash it out ... or at least start to, because we have a feeling we'll see the start of the conversation, which will then continue the following week. In the sneak peek, however, Kourt was seen telling her sister she felt "the business and the check was more important than my feelings," while Kim accused Kourtney of stealing "my f---ing wedding country," after she married Kanye West in Italy too.